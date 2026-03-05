403
Author Deepu Komati Releases Book On AI And Machine Learning In Banking
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author and technology professional Deepu Komati has released a new book titled AI & Machine Learning in Banking: Models, Systems, and Real-World Financial Applications, providing an in-depth exploration of how artificial intelligence is transforming the financial services industry.
The book examines practical applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in modern banking environments. It discusses how financial institutions are leveraging advanced analytics to improve fraud detection, strengthen credit risk assessment, enhance customer analytics, and optimize financial decision-making processes.
As financial institutions increasingly rely on data-driven technologies, artificial intelligence is becoming a critical tool for managing complex financial operations. Through real-world examples and technical insights, the book highlights how machine learning models can analyze large volumes of financial data to identify patterns, detect anomalies, and support more accurate risk evaluation.
“Artificial intelligence is reshaping how financial institutions operate,” said Komati.“From identifying fraudulent transactions to improving credit risk analysis and personalizing financial services, AI and machine learning technologies are enabling smarter and more efficient banking systems.”
The book also explores emerging trends in financial technology, including explainable AI, responsible AI governance, and regulatory considerations that financial institutions must address when deploying machine learning systems in production environments.
Designed for data scientists, banking professionals, software engineers, fintech innovators, and students interested in financial analytics, the publication bridges the gap between theoretical machine learning concepts and real-world financial applications.
Deepu Komati is a technology professional specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. His work focuses on applying advanced analytics and machine learning techniques to solve complex challenges in financial services and enterprise technology environments. Through research and technical contributions, he continues to explore innovative ways artificial intelligence can drive efficiency, security, and intelligent decision-making in modern financial systems.
AI & Machine Learning in Banking: Models, Systems, and Real-World Financial Applications is currently available through major online retailers including Amazon and other global book platforms.
For more information about the book or media inquiries, please contact Deepu Komati.
