Mahesh Bhatt Lauds Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great', Calls It 'Brave, Sensitive Film'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has heaped praise on actor Anupam Kher's directorial"Tanvi The Great," calling it the most outstanding movie he has watched this year.

Anupam took to Instagram to share a video message from Mahesh Bhatt, in which the veteran filmmaker applauded the film's emotional depth and storytelling.

In the video, Mahesh Bhatt said:“Tanvi The Great is the most outstanding picture I've seen in the year 2025. It's a brave film, it's a sensitive film, it's an entertaining film. It plows through the heart of a young autistic child, the rarest of the rare creations which nature has entrusted us with. Do watch it on the 3rd of March.”

Sharing the clip, Anupam expressed gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for his appreciation and longstanding support.

Anupam wrote: Thank you #MaheshBhatt Saab for your appreciation of our film #TanviTheGreat...! It means the world to us. Apart from introducing me to the world of cinema with a film like Saaransh you have been a great support to whatever I do.”

“But your appreciation for TTG has really helped me personally to stick to my value system and make a film I completely believe in!,” he added.

Anupam also shared that the response to the film has been encouraging since its release on a digital platform.

“The praise we are getting in the last couple of days since the film is on @primevideoin is testament of our belief! Bhatt Saab you are the best! Love and prayers always!”

“Tanvi The Great” follows the story of Tanvi, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, she becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.