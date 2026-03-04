403
Lightspeed Launches First Unified K12 Leadership Dashboard For Board-Ready Insights
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lightspeed Systems® today announced the launch of the Lightspeed Leadership Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind district-level reporting experience built to deliver board-ready visibility into student screen time, safety trends, application usage, compliance oversight, and device health within a single platform.
District leaders are facing sharper scrutiny around their digital environments. Board members and communities are asking for clear answers about screen time, device usage, app adoption, generative AI in classrooms, student safety trends, and whether internet policies are working as intended.
In many districts, that information is scattered across systems or not visible at all, leaving leadership without a dependable foundation for oversight and strategic planning.
The Lightspeed Leadership Dashboard brings these insights together in one executive view. Leaders can evaluate school-day and after-hours screen time, districtwide app and AI usage trends, aggregated safety indicators, internet traffic patterns, and device health metrics without pulling reports from multiple tools.
Each section includes anonymized benchmarking against similarly sized districts nationwide, drawing on data from more than 30,000 schools. This comparative context helps leaders assess whether shifts in engagement, safety activity, or technology usage reflect local changes or broader trends.
“District leaders need confidence in the data behind their decisions,” said Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems.“The Leadership Dashboard unifies screen time, application usage, safety signals, and compliance data in a way that supports stronger governance, more transparent board conversations, and informed technology strategy.”
Powered by the Lightspeed suite of products, the Leadership Dashboard aligns IT, student services, and executive leadership around a shared set of metrics. By centralizing reporting, districts reduce manual preparation, strengthen trust in their data, and make decisions with greater assurance.
About Lightspeed Systems
With more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.
