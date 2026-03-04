Rigetti Computing Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

BERKELEY, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the“Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights



Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $1.9 million

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $22.6 million

For the three months ended December 31, 2025: GAAP net loss $18.2 million; non-GAAP net loss $11.3 million

For the three months ended December 31, 2025: GAAP net loss per share $(0.06); non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.03)

For the year ended December 31, 2025: Total revenues $7.1 million; GAAP net loss $216.2 million; non-GAAP net loss $50.5 million; GAAP net loss per share $(0.70); non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.16) As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $589.8 million

“In 2025, we made great progress across fidelity, scale, and system architecture,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.“Our focus continues to be on achieving practical quantum advantage, and over the past year we validated key elements of our strategy, including improved two-qubit gate fidelity across both monolithic and chiplet-based systems and continued momentum in scaling our superconducting quantum technology. A critical enabler of this progress is our vertically integrated, full-stack development approach, where tightly coupled design, fabrication, and testing allow us to iterate faster, protect proprietary IP, and drive performance improvements as we scale beyond 100 qubits.

“Demand for on-premises quantum systems from government and research institutions continues to grow,” continued Dr. Kulkarni.“Our recently announced order from India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing reflects increasing engagement from national customers seeking direct access to quantum hardware integrated into high-performance computing environments. These deployments underscore Rigetti's role as a long-term technology partner supporting hybrid classical-quantum computing.

“Rigetti's open and modular architecture remains a core differentiator,” added Dr. Kulkarni.“Our chiplet-based approach provides a practical and scalable path toward large-scale quantum systems, while our ecosystem of partners, including Riverlane, NVIDIA, Quanta Computer, and QphoX, allows us to innovate across the stack. This architecture is reinforced by our dedicated quantum manufacturing facility (Fab-1), which accelerates our roadmap, supports proprietary innovation, and creates a durable competitive advantage as systems grow in scale and complexity.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our roadmap, including the deployment of our 108-qubit system at 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity and advancing toward larger-scale systems as we work steadily toward quantum advantage. We anticipate significant first-quarter year-over-year revenue growth driven by a portion of the previously announced $5.7 million Novera on-premises system purchase orders expected to ship in Q1,” concluded Dr. Kulkarni.

Business and Strategic Updates

C-DAC orders a 108-qubit on-premises quantum system

Rigetti announced an approximately $8.4 million purchase order from India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for a 108-qubit on-premises superconducting quantum computer. The system, which is based on Rigetti's chiplet architecture, is expected to be deployed in the second half of 2026 and integrated into C-DAC's high-performance computing environment to support hybrid classical-quantum workloads and quantum research initiatives.

Novera on-premises systems and QPU momentum

Rigetti continued to advance delivery of two previously announced NoveraTM on-premises quantum systems totaling approximately $5.7 million in purchase orders. These systems will be used to pursue R&D across quantum hardware, error correction, and internal capability development. These Novera systems will be upgradeable, enabling the customers to scale system capabilities over time to support more complex computations and research.

Rigetti has also secured a purchase order for a Novera QPU from a Japanese research organization, which will be the Company's first QPU located in Japan. Delivery is expected in April 2026.

Technology Milestones

Continued fidelity improvements across monolithic and chiplet architectures

Rigetti recently achieved a two-qubit gate fidelity as high as 99.9% at 28 nanosecond gate speed on a prototype platform using its new proprietary adiabatic CZ scheme. The Company continues to be at 99.9% one-qubit gate fidelity and has also reported median two-qubit gate fidelities of 99.7% on its 9-qubit system, 99.6% on its 36-qubit system, and 99% on its 108-qubit system (Cepheus-1-108Q). Together, these milestones reflect sustained progress in materials, fabrication, and system-level design and further narrow the fidelity gap between superconducting systems and other quantum modalities, while continuing to be about 1,000 times faster than some modalities like trapped ion or pure atoms.

Demonstration of chiplet tiling as a scalable architecture

Rigetti continued to demonstrate chiplet tiling as a practical approach to scaling quantum systems beyond the limits of monolithic chip architectures. Chiplet-based systems enable Rigetti to increase qubit counts while maintaining control over chip uniformity, reducing manufacturing complexity, and improving fabrication yield, an approach the Company believes represents the most viable path toward large-scale quantum systems.

Progress toward deployment of a 108-qubit chiplet-based system

Rigetti made strong progress toward deployment of its 108-qubit chiplet-based quantum system, advancing both performance validation and system-level integration. During system testing, the Company identified tunable-coupler interactions between qubits that arise at higher qubit counts. The Company successfully implemented architectural refinements that improved system stability and control. These enhancements bolster our confidence in deploying a 108-qubit chiplet-based system and reinforce our path to customer readiness.

Ongoing research in error correction and system scalability

Rigetti continued collaborating with Riverlane on error correction research, focusing on system-level integration and long-term scalability. While fault-tolerant quantum computing remains a longer-term objective, Rigetti believes continued progress on fidelity, speed, and error mitigation techniques is critical to achieving practical quantum advantage.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70ns, which is about 1,000 times faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company's proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company's control electronics. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry's largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2025 with Cepheus-1-36Q, based on four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at

