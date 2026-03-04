Privacy Watchdog Ensures Audiomob Adheres To Digital Advertising Privacy Best Practices For Third Parties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BBB National Programs' Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) worked with Audiomob to update its privacy policy and in-app notices to bring its platform and third-party interest-based advertising (IBA) into compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles.

McLean, VA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs' Digital Advertising Accountability Program (DAAP) worked with Audiomob to update its privacy policy and in-app notices to bring its platform and third-party interest-based advertising (IBA) into compliance with the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) Self-Regulatory Principles.

As part of its routine monitoring, DAAP reviewed Audiomob, a London-based advertising platform that helps game developers better reach their customers (including consumers based in the U.S.). Audiomob facilitates audio ads to 300 million users in 160 countries. As an advertising platform that facilitates IBA across non-affiliate platforms, Audiomob meets the definition of a Third-Party Advertiser under the DAA Principles and must comply with certain requirements, including providing consumers with clear, meaningful, and prominent notice of interest-based advertising and the ability to opt out of IBA.

Through routine monitoring activities, DAAP identified third-party targeted Audiomob advertisements with a“Report Ad” link at the top that, when clicked, directed users to an in-app reporting page with no clear, meaningful, or prominent indication of where users could access IBA-specific disclosures.

The reporting page also included a dropdown menu with the following ad violation categories: 1) Inappropriate, 2) Repetitive, 3) Irrelevant, and 4) Other. There was no clear, meaningful, or prominent mechanism (known as enhanced notice) where users could access IBA-specific disclosures and view opt-out choices. As such, Audiomob did not provide adequate third-party notice under the DAA Principles.

The DAA Mobile Guidance requires that third parties that engage in IBA must provide transparency (notice and enhanced notice) and consumer control (an easy-to-use opt-out from IBA) when collecting or using consumers' browsing data for IBA on non-affiliate mobile applications.

To comply with the DAA Principles, Audiomob made substantial changes to its in-app advertising features and privacy policy.

To improve consumer transparency and choice, and to help users better navigate its privacy policy and identify IBA-relevant disclosures, Audiomob implemented updates to its software development kit (SDK) to include“AdChoices” text next to the audio ads. When clicked, the AdChoices text links to an updated notice and reporting page with direct access to the“Interest-Based Advertising Opt-Out and Consent Management” section of Audiomob's privacy policy.

Audiomob also made significant updates to its privacy policy, including new access points to opt-out and consent management options, new disclosures such as a statement of adherence to the DAA Principles, and updates to device-level instructions for consumers to set advertising preferences (for iOS and Android users).



In its statement, Audiomob stated that it“welcomed the opportunity to work with the Digital Advertising Accountability Program.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. To access all DAAP decisions, visit the DAAP decisions webpage.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.

