Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.: Announced that Dave Marsh has rejoined the Company on a contract basis to support ongoing process development and the advancement of updated feasibility work at the Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.07.
