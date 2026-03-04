Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds

Gokcay Balci is currently working as Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics at the University of Leeds. Previously, he held Assistant Professor and senior lecturer in Logistics and Supply Chain Management roles at the University of Bradford and University of Huddersfield between 2019 – 2024. Before joining the academia, he worked in the shipping industry as a ship agent and broker and in the food industry as an export manager of a food supplier company. His research focuses on digitalisation, sustainability, resilience, and decarbonisation domains in the logistics and supply chain management subject. He is particularly experienced in maritime logistics. His research has been published in high tier journals such as Transportation Research Part E, Technological Forecasting and Social Change, Computers in Industry, and IJPDLM. He has received a research funding (British Academy / Leverhulme Small Research Grant) in the subject of“Freight transport resilience in the UK in the post-COVID-19 and post-BREXIT era”. He is a chartered member of CILT and the Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

