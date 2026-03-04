Liftmycv Unveils A Redesigned Platform, Introducing An Intelligent AI Job Search System

MENAFN - GetNews)



With 281,201 job applications processed through its AI system, LiftmyCV rolls out a redesign focused on structured automation.

London, UK - March 4, 2026 - LiftmyCV, the AI-powered job search automation company, announced a full redesign of its platform, repositioning the product from an auto-apply tool into an AI job search system.

The March 2026 update introduces a rebuilt interface, refined automation workflows, and an improved mobile experience designed to make job search more structured and easier to manage.

“Job search today is fragmented and exhausting,” said Dan Zaitsev, founder and CEO of LiftmyCV.“People bounce between job boards, email alerts, resumes, and spreadsheets. We rebuilt LiftmyCV to replace that chaos with a single AI system that can organize, match, and apply, with as much or as little automation as the user wants.”

From Auto-Apply Tool to Structured Job Search System

The redesigned platform introduces a central dashboard that integrates job discovery, matching, automation controls, and application tracking into one interface.

At the core of the update is the Smart Job Board, a structured space where users can browse roles from supported job sources and activate automation per job within a single workspace. The Smart Job Board currently lists around 700,000 roles from supported sources, with listings updated on a regular basis.

The company has also rebuilt its AI Job Matches engine. Users can swipe through matched roles and apply directly on mobile within supported flows. Core matching now works inside the platform, while the browser extension supports additional automation workflows.

Mobile usability has been streamlined across the system, allowing users to configure automation sessions, review matches, and track submissions across devices, including mobile and desktop.

Expanded Automation Controls

Automation remains central to LiftmyCV's positioning, but the new version introduces greater flexibility and clarity.

The improved Non-Stop AI Auto-Apply allows users to include or exclude supported job sources during automation sessions, helping them control the scope and pace of automation.

The newly introduced Auto-Apply Queue enables users to prioritize selected roles. Instead of triggering applications immediately, jobs can be added to a queue and processed sequentially by the AI agent.

The platform also launches a Connected AI Assistant, which guides users through job matching, document generation, and automation setup.

Enhanced Stealth Apply and Deeper Autonomy

The update further strengthens Stealth Apply, LiftmyCV's autonomous application mode. Stealth Apply can surface relevant roles from supported sources, generate job-specific resumes and cover letters, and submit applications where supported, based on user-defined settings.

Users can run the feature in review mode or in autopilot mode depending on their preferences. All activity is recorded inside the redesigned Job Tracker, built as a visual Kanban board that allows users to monitor submissions and manage their job search pipeline in a structured way.

What the Platform Combines

The redesigned system integrates:

. AI-based job matching

. AI resume generation

. Job-specific cover letter creation

. Configurable automation sessions

. Auto-Apply Queue processing

. Visual pipeline tracking

. Autonomous application workflows

About LiftmyCV

LiftmyCV launched in February 2025 and operates as a fully remote, UK-registered company. It develops automation tools for job seekers, combining resume generation, job matching, application workflows, and tracking into one system. It continues expanding supported integrations and refining its AI matching engine as it evolves into a structured job search infrastructure.

