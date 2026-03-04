Solgevity Power Launches First 46 MW Defense-Grade Renewable Project In The Philippines With Terida Digital Twin

MENAFN - GetNews)Solgevity Power LLC (“Solgevity”), a global leader in self-sustainable power infrastructure announces the launch of the first 46 MW of solar plus 120 MW of battery energy storage (BESS) as part of a sovereign-aligned, island-security renewable energy program in the Philippines, together with U.S. partner Solind Technology Corporation, with international offices in San Pascual, Philippines. Solgevity begins with an initial ten (10) sites totaling 460 MW of defense-grade renewable capacity and 1,200 MW of BESS as part of a larger 50-site sovereign-backed island security program spanning priority maritime regions in the Philippines. This project is funded by Eccentric Dynamic Capital LLC, a energy focused investment firm based in Wyoming, USA.

The initiative is designed to support strategic, defense-relevant island regions. The program integrates utility-scale solar, advanced battery storage, and hybrid solar“Power Tree” technology to deliver 100% renewable, zero-planned-loss power for critical loads and communities, in line with the Philippines' 2040 clean energy objectives and the commitments of the Philippino government. The Total Addressable Market (TAM), with a planned 50-site build-out over the life of the program, is approximately 2.3 GW of generation capacity and 6 GW of BESS.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The program is structured to deliver:



Program scale: 2.3 GW of renewable generation, 6 GW BESS, each modeled around the first site in 2026 - 46 MW profile, 120 MW BESS to ensure 24/7 power certainty and grid-forming resilience.

Flagship project: The first 46 MW of fully renewable hybrid solar capacity, paired with multi-hour battery energy storage, engineered to support sovereign energy security, civil defense readiness, and regional resilience for a strategically important island region, across the first 10 sites.

Investment framework: A 50-site regional build-out supported by a $5 billion investment framework, positioning this among the largest clean-energy and infrastructure-security commitments in the Philippines in decades, with material implications for GDP, trade flows, and long-term local wealth creation.

Critical infrastructure focus: Architecture tailored to backstop government services, communications, logistics, healthcare, transport, and other mission-critical operations, supporting both civilian resilience and defense-adjacent readiness. Economic impact: The initial 46 MW site is expected to generate approximately 750–1,000 local jobs during construction, plus dozens of permanent positions in operations, maintenance, and technical support, contributing to sustained local income, spending, and tax base growth in the host province, over the life of the engagement.

PROGRAM CONSORTIUM

Solgevity Power leads the consortium as program sponsor and global integrator, coordinating cross-border finance, technology, and compliance across multiple jurisdictions. The company leverages global certifications, international quality and safety standards, and deep multi-jurisdictional project experience to structure and manage complex sovereign and defense-adjacent energy programs in partnership with regional implementation leaders.

Terida provides the CLASsoft® Digital Twin Platform, delivering defense-grade, jurisdiction-specific compliance, governance, and asset-level controls for secure, auditable, and bankable infrastructure across regulated and defense-adjacent environments.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“This is a huge, strategic program-we are delivering the first 46 MW today as one of ten priority sites within a pipeline that ultimately spans 50 locations across the region. Our role is to bring sovereign-aligned financing, global certifications, and multi-jurisdictional execution discipline together so that governments and communities can rely on defense-grade, 100% renewable power in the areas that matter most,” said Dan Bernhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Solgevity Power LLC.“Our Program Management Office and hands-on team will oversee a scalable framework, so this first project becomes the model for all future islands-delivering 100% solar-backed capacity through hybrid systems where vertical Power Trees sit in harmony with nature while guaranteeing power certainty for economic growth.”

ABOUT SOLGEVITY POWER LLC

Solgevity Power LLC is a Mission Viejo, California-based leader in utility-scale and distributed clean energy systems, specializing in solar, battery storage, backup power, EV charging, and intelligent energy management. Through global certifications, rigorous compliance frameworks, and cross-border project experience, Solgevity Power structures and delivers complex, sovereign-aligned and defense-adjacent energy programs across multiple jurisdictions. Strategic partners include Energy Solution Pros and Solind Technology Corporation in the Philippines for regional implementation.