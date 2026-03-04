403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3Billion Joins Ihope Networks As First Laboratory In Asia
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 3billion (CEO Changwon Kum), a global leader in AI-driven rare disease diagnostics, today announced its selection as the first official laboratory partner in Asia for the iHope program, a global precision medicine initiative operated by Genetic Alliance.
iHope is the world's largest pro bono genomic testing network for patients with suspected rare genetic diseases. The program is supported by leading DNA sequencing providers including, Illumina Inc and PacBio, and delivers whole genome sequencing (WGS) to pediatric patients in resource-limited settings where access to advanced diagnostics is often out of reach.
Originally launched as a philanthropic initiative by Illumina Inc, iHope has evolved into a global, multi-partner consortium led by Genetic Alliance. Its mission is to close the diagnostic gap for children facing rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions in resource-limited settings by providing comprehensive genomic testing and connecting families to clinical insights that can inform care, management and treatment pathways.
As the inaugural laboratory partner representing Asia, 3billion will support the diagnosis of pediatric patients across developing regions, contributing both its AI-powered variant interpretation platform and its operational infrastructure spanning more than 75 countries. The partnership underscores 3billion's proven ability to deliver accurate and rapid genomic diagnoses at scale, including in healthcare environments with limited local genetic expertise.
According to research from the iHope program, using WGS as a first-tier diagnostic tool in resource-limited settings can have a pronounced impact on low- and middle-income populations. In a recent study, the program reported diagnostic yields of more than 60% in patients from LMIC, and more than 70% of diagnosed patients experienced a change in management, including life-saving interventions, avoided procedures, and access to precision therapies.
Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance, remarked,“Ending the diagnostic odyssey for children with rare diseases requires trusted partners with both technological excellence and global reach. Welcoming 3billion as our first official laboratory partner in Asia strengthens iHope's ability to deliver high-quality genomic diagnostics to families who would otherwise have no access. This collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding equitable precision medicine worldwide.”
Changwon Kum, CEO of 3billion, emphasized,“It is deeply meaningful to contribute to the advancement of global public health by providing AI-powered genetic diagnostic technology to patients in underserved regions. Building on our experience serving 75 countries, we will provide unwavering technical support to ensure all rare disease patients-regardless of geographical or economic barriers-can access accurate diagnoses and optimal paths to treatment.”
Through this partnership, 3billion will further expand its role within the global rare disease ecosystem while reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality genomic diagnostics. The collaboration reflects a shared belief that no child-regardless of location-should be denied the opportunity for a precise genetic diagnosis.
About iHope
iHope is a global program that provides free clinical whole-genome and exome sequencing to children with suspected genetic conditions, prioritizing under-resourced communities. The program ensures families receive not only results but also secure access to their data, pathways to care, and opportunities for connection and research participation.
About Genetic Alliance
Genetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to improving health through the responsible advancement of genetics, genomics, and precision medicine. Genetic Alliance works globally with advocacy groups, clinicians, researchers, and partners to expand access to diagnosis, accelerate research, and improve care for individuals and families affected by genetic conditions. Genetic Alliance manages and operates iHope. We welcome your participation.
iHope is the world's largest pro bono genomic testing network for patients with suspected rare genetic diseases. The program is supported by leading DNA sequencing providers including, Illumina Inc and PacBio, and delivers whole genome sequencing (WGS) to pediatric patients in resource-limited settings where access to advanced diagnostics is often out of reach.
Originally launched as a philanthropic initiative by Illumina Inc, iHope has evolved into a global, multi-partner consortium led by Genetic Alliance. Its mission is to close the diagnostic gap for children facing rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions in resource-limited settings by providing comprehensive genomic testing and connecting families to clinical insights that can inform care, management and treatment pathways.
As the inaugural laboratory partner representing Asia, 3billion will support the diagnosis of pediatric patients across developing regions, contributing both its AI-powered variant interpretation platform and its operational infrastructure spanning more than 75 countries. The partnership underscores 3billion's proven ability to deliver accurate and rapid genomic diagnoses at scale, including in healthcare environments with limited local genetic expertise.
According to research from the iHope program, using WGS as a first-tier diagnostic tool in resource-limited settings can have a pronounced impact on low- and middle-income populations. In a recent study, the program reported diagnostic yields of more than 60% in patients from LMIC, and more than 70% of diagnosed patients experienced a change in management, including life-saving interventions, avoided procedures, and access to precision therapies.
Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance, remarked,“Ending the diagnostic odyssey for children with rare diseases requires trusted partners with both technological excellence and global reach. Welcoming 3billion as our first official laboratory partner in Asia strengthens iHope's ability to deliver high-quality genomic diagnostics to families who would otherwise have no access. This collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding equitable precision medicine worldwide.”
Changwon Kum, CEO of 3billion, emphasized,“It is deeply meaningful to contribute to the advancement of global public health by providing AI-powered genetic diagnostic technology to patients in underserved regions. Building on our experience serving 75 countries, we will provide unwavering technical support to ensure all rare disease patients-regardless of geographical or economic barriers-can access accurate diagnoses and optimal paths to treatment.”
Through this partnership, 3billion will further expand its role within the global rare disease ecosystem while reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality genomic diagnostics. The collaboration reflects a shared belief that no child-regardless of location-should be denied the opportunity for a precise genetic diagnosis.
About iHope
iHope is a global program that provides free clinical whole-genome and exome sequencing to children with suspected genetic conditions, prioritizing under-resourced communities. The program ensures families receive not only results but also secure access to their data, pathways to care, and opportunities for connection and research participation.
About Genetic Alliance
Genetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to improving health through the responsible advancement of genetics, genomics, and precision medicine. Genetic Alliance works globally with advocacy groups, clinicians, researchers, and partners to expand access to diagnosis, accelerate research, and improve care for individuals and families affected by genetic conditions. Genetic Alliance manages and operates iHope. We welcome your participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment