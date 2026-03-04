Rezolve.Ai Launches Agentic Studio: The Enterprise Platform That Deploys An Entire AI Workforce - Not Just A Chatbot

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rezolve, the agentic AI platform purpose-built for enterprise IT and employee support, today announced the launch of Rezolve Agentic Studio - a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to build, orchestrate, and govern entire workforces of specialized AI agents without writing a single line of code.

The announcement was made live during Rezolve Connect 2026, the company's flagship virtual AI conference, where Josh O'Brien, Head of Generative AI at Rezolve, demonstrated the platform's full capabilities to enterprise IT leaders from major Fortune 500 organizations.

Most AI tools give enterprises one bot that answers questions. Rezolve Agentic Studio gives them something fundamentally different: a coordinated team of purpose-built agents - for IT support, HR operations, finance workflows, and beyond - that reason, collaborate, and act together around the clock.

Why One Agent Is Never Enough

Modern enterprise IT environments are too complex for a single AI. Rezolve Agentic Studio is architected around four core building blocks that work together: AI Functions for input-output intelligence, Agents for autonomous task execution, Agentic Workflows for deterministic process automation, and Agentic Apps as the orchestration layer that routes work across all of them.

Using Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocols, a master orchestration agent automatically delegates tasks to the right specialist - whether that's searching the web, triaging a help desk ticket, or processing an HR request - without any manual configuration. And with native MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration, agents discover and connect to enterprise tools with a plug-and-play simplicity that eliminates custom API development.

During the live demonstration at Rezolve Connect 2026, O'Brien showed how the platform's deep research agent used MCP-connected web search tools to diagnose a technical issue in real time - reasoning through the problem, asking follow-up questions, and delivering a grounded, sourced answer - all while the debug panel provided full visibility into every decision the agent made.



Governance That Your Compliance Team Will Actually Trust

Rezolve Agentic Studio was built with the understanding that agentic AI without visibility is a liability. Every MCP tool is disabled by default, requiring administrators to explicitly toggle on only the capabilities they authorize. Every function call, agent interaction, and workflow execution is logged, timestamped, and exportable for audit and compliance reporting.

Administrators can customize tool descriptions at the individual level to ensure agents behave precisely as intended - a granularity that prevents the kind of runaway behavior that plagued early MCP implementations elsewhere in the industry.

"Enterprise IT leaders don't just need AI that can act - they need AI they can trust. Agentic Studio gives organizations the power of an entire AI workforce paired with the governance controls that compliance teams demand. This is what responsible enterprise AI looks like at scale."

- Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve



Humans and Agents, Working Together

Rezolve Agentic Studio introduces a Human Collaboration Board - a centralized command center where agents automatically escalate to humans when they need approval, hit an edge case, or require clarification. Rather than failing silently or acting incorrectly, agents surface decisions to the right person at the right time.

"An AI agent is probably the closest thing you're going to get to an employee - it can take action, reason through problems, and actually accomplish real tasks. But like any great team member, the best agents also know when to ask for help. That's exactly what we've built."

- Josh O'Brien, Head of Generative AI, Rezolve

This architecture - autonomous where appropriate, human-in-the-loop where it matters - reflects Rezolve's broader philosophy that the most effective AI systems amplify human judgment rather than attempt to replace it.

Watch the Demo

Rezolve Agentic Studio was showcased live at Rezolve Connect 2026 in the session 'Living in a Multi-Agent + Human World.' The full demonstration is available to watch now:

Watch the Agentic Studio in action:

Book a demo:

About Rezolve

Rezolve is an agentic ITSM platform headquartered in Dublin, CA. Built for modern IT and employee support, Rezolve combines agentic AI, intelligent automation, and multimodal interaction across Microsoft Teams, Slack, voice, email, and web - all in a single, SOC2-ready platform. Trusted by enterprises including AC Transit, Patelco Credit Union, HPE Aruba Networking, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rezolve is recognized as a leader in agentic ITSM by industry analysts.