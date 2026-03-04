Vitex LLC Launches 800G And 1.6T Optical Transceiver And Cable Portfolio For AI Data Centers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vitex LLC, a U.S.-based supplier of high-performance fiber optic solutions for AI infrastructure, today launched its 800G and 1.6T Optical Transceiver and Cable Portfolio - a complete interconnect lineup built for the demands of next-generation AI data centers. The portfolio spans optical transceivers, active optical cables (AOC), active electrical cables (AEC), active copper cables (ACC), and passive direct attach cables (DAC), all available with four to seven week lead times.

The centerpiece of the portfolio is the 800G OSFP DR8 transceiver family, built on silicon photonics (SiPh) technology with reach up to 500 meters over single-mode fiber. The 800G DR8 supports breakout configurations of 2x400G DR4 via dual MPO-12 connectors and is available in standard OSFP, OSFP-RHS (flat top), and QSFP-DD form factors - accommodating the diverse switch and network interface card architectures deployed across AI training and inference clusters. For power-constrained environments, Vitex offers 800G LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) variants that reduce power consumption by eliminating the DSP layer.

The 800G transceiver lineup extends to SR8 and VR8 modules for multimode fiber at distances up to 100 meters and 50 meters respectively, and 2FR4 for 2 km single-mode reach. At the leading edge, the portfolio features 1.6T OSFP224 transceivers in DR8 and 2FR4 configurations, positioning customers for next-generation AI network buildouts. The lineup also includes 400G and 200G options for mixed-speed environments.

The cable portfolio is equally comprehensive. It includes 800G AOCs supporting distances up to 100 meters with breakout options to 2x400G QSFP112, 1.6T and 800G AECs for short-reach electrical connectivity, 800G ACCs up to 5 meters including breakout to 2x400G OSFP, and 800G DACs with multiple breakout configurations. This range gives data center architects complete flexibility from top-of-rack to cross-cluster links.

"The AI data center market cannot afford the 24-plus week lead times that have become the industry norm," said Michael Ko, Managing Director of Business at Vitex. "Vitex delivers the same high-performance optics in four to seven weeks with dedicated U.S.-based engineering support. That is a critical advantage for operators scaling GPU infrastructure on aggressive timelines."

All products are available for order now, with applications engineering support for deployment planning and interoperability testing. The portfolio is TAA-compliant. For the complete product catalog, visit vitextech.

About Vitex

Vitex LLC is a U.S. supplier of fiber optic products and high-performance photonics solutions built for AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, and telecommunications networks. Headquartered in northern New Jersey with Taiwan-based manufacturing and U.S. engineering support, Vitex has served the optical networking industry since 2003. The company offers 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers and a full range of cable types - AOC, AEC, ACC, and DAC - with a focus on rapid delivery and expert technical support.

For more information, visit vitextech.