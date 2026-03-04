Kaayu Rituals, UK-Backed, Launches In Delhi To Redefine Wellness And Self-Care
Preeti Choudhary Founder & CEO of Kaayu Rituals
Kaayu Rituals offers a curated range including the Hormone Balance Elixir, Gut Restore Capsules, Calm & Sleep Formula, Immunity Boost Capsules, and functional Herbal Tea Blends. They also have Sacred Skin essentials such as the Kumkumadi Face Serum and Kumkumadi Night Cream, along with Root & Rise botanical haircare formulations.
The Kaayu Herbal Tea Bar was a standout success, with guests appreciating the functional infusions and taking curated tea packs home extending the ritual beyond the evening. The experiential zones emerged as the highlight of the launch, with the thoughtfully curated Nani-Dadi Wall, interactive Pause Booth, and the reflective“Letter to Yourself” influencer installation drawing strong engagement.
The brand is founded by Preeti Choudhary, who brings over 18 years of experience across global regulatory affairs and compliance in MedTech and Pharmaceuticals. Drawing on her work with Pro-Business Consulting Limited (PBC), a UK-based healthcare consulting firm, Kaayu Rituals applies healthcare-grade benchmarks in safety, formulation transparency, and quality assurance to the consumer wellness category.
With preventive wellbeing, hormonal health, and stress management emerging as key consumer priorities, the brand aims to reposition self-care as a structured daily discipline rather than an occasional intervention.
Preeti Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Kaayu Rituals, said,“Kaayu Rituals is not just a brand or another business decision for me. It is the natural evolution of everything I have believed in. My work in healthcare taught me the importance of rigour and accountability. My roots taught me the value of ritual. This launch in India feels deeply personal because it brings those two worlds together."
Following its debut, Kaayu Rituals announced plans for a phased pan-India rollout, with a focus on building awareness around ritual-led preventive care and structured wellbeing routines.
About Kaayu Rituals
Kaayu Rituals is a UK-based, ritual-first wellness brand focused on preventive, structured self-care. Rooted in traditional botanicals and supported by modern scientific and regulatory frameworks, the brand offers guided routines across inner wellness, skincare, haircare, and herbal infusions. Kaayu Rituals applies healthcare-level benchmarks in safety, transparency, and compliance to everyday wellness.
