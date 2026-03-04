Ainewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Announces Commercial Partnership With Clearcardio As First Customer And Strategic Investor

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through advanced cardiac insights, announced a commercial partnership with ClearCardio(TM), a preventive cardiology practice serving thousands of patients through heart health screening and personalized prevention programs. ClearCardio will serve as HeartBeam's first commercial customer and plans to make an investment in the company, underscoring strategic alignment. The staged rollout will integrate HeartBeam's synthesized 12-lead ECG technology into ClearCardio's cardiac prevention program for arrhythmia assessment, enabling patients to capture clinical-grade ECG readings from home using HeartBeam's patented cable-free 3D ECG system. Structured as a Letter of Intent outlining subscription-based commercial terms and a collaborative deployment plan, the agreement supports HeartBeam's broader growth strategy, including expansion into concierge care and preventive cardiology networks, continued development of its 12-lead ECG patch monitor and advancement of its AI-driven cardiac care initiatives.

To view the full press release, visit

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1). The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company's Cleared Indications for Use at for details on the intended use of its technology.

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-

AINewsWire is powered by IBN