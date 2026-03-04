Techmediabreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Identifies Amp Z As Stealth Hyperscale AI Data Center Partner

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX) announced that Amp Z has been identified as the previously disclosed stealth-mode hyperscale artificial intelligence data center developer referenced in the Company's November 2025 Letter of Intent announcement. Under the LOI, GridAI is expected to serve as the energy orchestration and optimization platform across Amp Z's planned 5GW-plus portfolio of AI data center campuses in North America over the next five to 10 years. GridAI's platform is designed to coordinate onsite and grid-connected energy resources, including battery storage, distributed generation and renewable integration, into a unified operating system that supports speed-to-power, reliability and cost optimization. The collaboration is structured to generate recurring operating revenue tied to long-term campus performance, aligning with federal policy encouraging privately funded energy infrastructure to support AI-driven electricity demand while protecting ratepayers.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX). GridAI's energy orchestration platform is designed to accelerate deployment of power-intensive AI data centers. The Company integrates distributed energy resources, storage, and grid participation strategies into a unified operating platform that improves reliability, lowers energy costs, and supports responsible infrastructure growth.

