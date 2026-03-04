403
High Desert Blinds Launches New Website To Simplify Window Treatment Selection In Albuquerque
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- High Desert Blinds announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, created to provide homeowners and businesses across Albuquerque and surrounding communities with a clearer, more efficient way to access custom window treatment services. The website supports customers throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and nearby areas within Bernalillo County, reflecting the company's focus on local service and in-home consultations.
The new platform was developed to streamline the customer experience from first visit to consultation request. Visitors can explore product options, review service details, and request appointments without unnecessary steps. The website also reinforces High Desert Blinds' emphasis on practical guidance and personalized recommendations rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.
High Desert Blinds provides custom window treatments for residential and commercial properties, offering blinds, shades, shutters, sheer shades, roller shades, and motorized window coverings. The company is locally owned and known for its low-price guarantee and hands-on service model. Its team draws on years of industry experience to help customers make informed decisions based on light control, privacy, comfort, and design preferences.
The website includes detailed service pages, local service area coverage, and tools that support the company's in-home consultation process. Customers can review options online, then see materials and finishes in their own space before making decisions. The site also integrates Lead Boomerang technology, which connects website inquiries directly into follow-up workflows to improve response time and communication.
High Desert Blinds partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to design and launch the website. WTMP specializes in digital marketing for window treatment businesses and supports the project through web design, pay-per-click (PPC) strategy, and lead generation planning.
“This site gives High Desert Blinds a strong digital foundation that matches how they serve customers in person. It makes their services easier to understand and easier to access,” said William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.
The new website is now live and available to customers seeking custom window treatment solutions in the greater Albuquerque area. To learn more or to request an in-home consultation, visit .
Window treatment companies interested in improving their digital presence and lead generation strategies can learn more about Window Treatment Marketing Pros at .
