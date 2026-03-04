403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Reports Major Losses of Military Equipment in Strikes Against Iran
(MENAFN) Nearly $2 billion in American military assets have been damaged or destroyed during the first four days of US operations against Iran, according to estimates and compiled data.
The largest portion of the reported losses stems from a missile strike on the AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Valued at approximately $1.1 billion, the radar was hit on Saturday. Qatari authorities confirmed that the system sustained damage.
Another significant loss occurred Sunday when three F-15E Strike Eagles were brought down in what was described as a friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defenses. Although all six crew members survived, the aircraft were destroyed. The cost to replace the jets is estimated at around $282 million.
During its initial wave of strikes on Saturday, Iran also targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The attack reportedly destroyed two satellite communications terminals along with several large structures at the site.
Based on open-source intelligence assessments, the damaged satellite communications units were identified as AN/GSC-52B systems. When factoring in deployment and installation expenses, each terminal is estimated to cost about $20 million.
Iran further claimed it had eliminated the AN/TPY-2 radar component of the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system positioned at Al-Ruwais Industrial City in the United Arab Emirates.
Open-source satellite imagery indicates that the site was indeed struck. The radar component alone is believed to carry a price tag of roughly $500 million.
Altogether, these incidents bring the estimated value of affected US military hardware in the region to approximately $1.902 billion.
Since the United States and Israel began launching strikes on Iran on Saturday, Tehran has reportedly targeted at least seven American military locations across the Middle East. These include the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain; Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring in Kuwait; Erbil Base in Iraq; Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, the US Navy’s largest regional port of call; and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
The largest portion of the reported losses stems from a missile strike on the AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Valued at approximately $1.1 billion, the radar was hit on Saturday. Qatari authorities confirmed that the system sustained damage.
Another significant loss occurred Sunday when three F-15E Strike Eagles were brought down in what was described as a friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defenses. Although all six crew members survived, the aircraft were destroyed. The cost to replace the jets is estimated at around $282 million.
During its initial wave of strikes on Saturday, Iran also targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The attack reportedly destroyed two satellite communications terminals along with several large structures at the site.
Based on open-source intelligence assessments, the damaged satellite communications units were identified as AN/GSC-52B systems. When factoring in deployment and installation expenses, each terminal is estimated to cost about $20 million.
Iran further claimed it had eliminated the AN/TPY-2 radar component of the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system positioned at Al-Ruwais Industrial City in the United Arab Emirates.
Open-source satellite imagery indicates that the site was indeed struck. The radar component alone is believed to carry a price tag of roughly $500 million.
Altogether, these incidents bring the estimated value of affected US military hardware in the region to approximately $1.902 billion.
Since the United States and Israel began launching strikes on Iran on Saturday, Tehran has reportedly targeted at least seven American military locations across the Middle East. These include the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain; Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring in Kuwait; Erbil Base in Iraq; Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, the US Navy’s largest regional port of call; and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment