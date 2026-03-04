Middle East War Sparks Oil Surge: Will US Companies Be The Big Winners?

Energy markets have been jolted after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering a sharp rise in oil and gas prices worldwide. While higher prices typically mean stronger earnings for energy giants, the bigger question now is whether the conflict will push US companies to ramp up drilling and long-term investment.

For now, the outlook remains uncertain.

Price Spikes Offer Immediate Boost for Oil Giants

History shows that geopolitical crises often translate into windfall profits for the oil industry when supply disruptions push prices higher. That pattern was evident after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, when energy companies saw massive gains.

In the third quarter of 2022, ExxonMobil and Chevron together reported more than $30 billion in profits, driven largely by soaring crude and natural gas prices.

A similar dynamic is unfolding again.

Brent crude futures briefly jumped above $85 per barrel on Tuesday, while European natural gas prices climbed to their highest levels since 2023. Markets reacted sharply to the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that carries about 20 percent of the world's crude oil supply.

At the same time, the natural gas market was rattled after QatarEnergy suspended liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

“Certainly, the producers get a benefit when prices go up like this,” said Again Capital's John Kilduff.“This will definitely help their bottom lines.”

But Will Higher Prices Last?

Despite the immediate gains, analysts say energy companies are unlikely to dramatically increase drilling unless they believe high prices will stick around for a long time.

Investments in major oil and gas projects take months or even years before production begins. Companies therefore need confidence that the market will remain favorable.

“What US companies would need to see would be a sustained higher price,” said Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners in Houston, who believes oil prices could reach $100 per barrel if the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues for a meaningful period.

Still, a prolonged outage is far from guaranteed.

US President Donald Trump has already tried to stabilize markets, saying the US Navy could escort tankers through the strait if needed and announcing that Washington would provide insurance for commercial shipping. The move briefly eased some market anxiety and pulled oil prices off their peak.

Analysts also note that governments could release emergency reserves if the situation worsens, which could cool prices again.

Futures markets are already signaling that traders see the disruption as temporary, with oil prices expected to gradually decline in the second half of 2026.

The Limits of Rapid US Supply Growth

Even if prices stay elevated, the US cannot instantly replace Middle Eastern oil supplies.

Energy experts say the industry simply does not have the ability to rapidly ramp up production at a scale that could offset major global outages.

“Meaningful incremental supply typically requires months to years,” said Brian Kessens, portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital.

That said, some sectors are already benefiting. Refiners along the US Gulf Coast are seeing stronger profit margins as fuel markets adjust to supply shifts caused by the Hormuz disruption. LNG exporters with uncommitted cargo capacity are also gaining from the upheaval.

Where New Investment Would Likely Flow

If companies do decide to increase spending, analysts say the first destination would likely be US shale projects - particularly in the Permian Basin - where drilling can produce quicker returns compared with large offshore or exploration ventures.

“The focus would be on short-cycle, quick results activity. US shale, maybe a little bit of Venezuela,” Pickering said.“Then it would move to longer-term projects like exploration and offshore.”

For now, the energy sector appears poised to benefit from rising prices, but the real shift in investment will depend on one key factor: whether the current Middle East crisis becomes a prolonged disruption to global energy flows or fades into another short-term market shock.

