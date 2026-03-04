Palantir CEO Says AI Job Cuts Risk Government Takeover Elon Musk Backs Warning



Karp argued at an Andreessen Horowitz summit that Silicon Valley risks government intervention if AI cuts jobs while weakening ties with the U.S. military.

Jack Dorsey said AI tools enable smaller teams after Block announced plans to cut about 40% of its workforce. Layoffs tied to automation are spreading across industries, with firms such as Amazon, HP and Meta redirecting spending toward AI initiatives.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk added fuel to the intensifying debate over AI and employment after backing a stark warning from Palantir CEO Alex Karp that white-collar job losses from AI could risk government intervention in technology.

While Musk's Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) fell nearly 3% on Tuesday, Karp's Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) rose over 1%.

Musk Backs Karp's Stark Warning On AI

Musk replied“Good point” on X to a post from Maya Sulkin, reporter at The Free Press, who highlighted remarks Karp made at a summit hosted by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

At the event, Karp warned that Silicon Valley could face political backlash if AI displaces large numbers of white-collar workers while alienating the U.S. military.“If Silicon Valley believes we are going to take away everyone's white-collar job... and you're gonna screw the military, if you don't think that's gonna lead to nationalization of our technology, you're retarded,” Karp said.

He also noted that the debate around AI often misses the nuances of how the technology is deployed.“There is a lot of subtlety here behind the curtain,” Karp said, adding he had been closely involved in discussions about where AI can and cannot be used.

Karp further warned of a“horseshoe effect,” where“there is only one thing people agree on, and that's that this is not paying the bills and our industry should be nationalized.”

Growing Anxiety Over AI And Jobs

The development comes as AI increasingly becomes part of corporate decisions around hiring and restructuring, intensifying concerns about how the technology could affect the labor market.

Last week, Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced plans to cut about 40% of the company's workforce and said AI tools were enabling companies to operate with smaller teams. At the same time, several companies across industries, including Amazon, HP, and Meta Platforms, have announced layoffs while redirecting spending toward automation and artificial intelligence initiatives.

“The market, it seems, is squarely focused on what AI might destroy, and not the value it might create,” Morningstar said, adding that“AI can, and probably will, disrupt the old way tech businesses operated." The brokerage firm noted that major incumbents in the tech sector are well placed to capitalize on the transition and build new AI capabilities, according to a Bloomberg report.

Policymakers And Economists Weigh Risks

Despite rising anxiety among workers and investors, economists say the evidence of widespread AI-driven job losses remains limited.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said economists have not yet seen the“waves of redundancies that are feared” as companies adopt AI tools. A recent analysis by Goldman Sachs estimated in February that sectors most exposed to automation are reducing payroll growth by roughly 5,000 to 10,000 jobs per month in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook warned last month that“If AI continues to raise productivity, economic growth could remain strong, even as churn in the labor market leads to an increase in unemployment.”

Karp's Earlier Views On AI And Labor

Karp has previously argued that AI could significantly reshape employment patterns. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in January, he said the technology may ultimately reduce the need for large-scale immigration if automation creates enough jobs for domestic workers.

“There will be more than enough jobs for the citizens of your nation, especially those with vocational training,” Karp said. He also suggested that vocational workers could become more valuable“if not irreplaceable,” challenging the assumption that traditional white-collar professions are insulated from automation.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PLTR and TSLA was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 3 | Source: StocktwitsPLTR sentiment and message volume as of March 3 | Source: Stocktwits

While TSLA has fallen about 12% so far this year, PLTR has dropped roughly 17% over the same period, with both stocks underperforming the broader U.S. benchmark indexes.

