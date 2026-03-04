403
US Senators Question Defense Official on Military Operations in Iran
(MENAFN) Several US senators sharply questioned Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby on Tuesday regarding the continuing US military operations in Iran, as he appeared before Congress to discuss the nation’s defense strategy.
During the hearing, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Jack Reed argued that the unfolding actions in the Middle East are "completely contrary" to the strategy released by the Pentagon just over a month ago.
Colby disputed that assessment, responding: "I completely reject that characterization. Sir, if you’d look in the strategy, it details specifically not only the threat posed by Iran and ensuring that the president has the options to act against Iran. It also explicitly and repeatedly details that the strategy will provide the ability…to do exactly this kind of operation.”
He added that Israel and allied Gulf nations “are really leaning in” to support the military effort targeting Iran.
The questioning comes amid an intensifying conflict that began Saturday morning, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes inside Iran. The attacks resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior security figures.
In retaliation, Tehran initiated drone and missile assaults aimed at Israel and US military positions across the region, leading multiple Gulf countries to shut down their airspace.
Reed also criticized President Trump’s approach, accusing him of having "moved the goal posts constantly" and pressed Colby to clarify the mission’s purpose.
In response, Colby stated: "Once again, the objectives of the military campaign, which have been directed by the president...are focused on addressing the ability of the Islamic Republic to project military power against of course us, our bases, our forces, etcetera, as well as our allies and partners in the region and beyond, and that's primarily the missile forces of the Islamic Republic,"
He concluded by expressing confidence in the plan, saying, "I do think those are scoped and reasonable objectives that can be attained."
