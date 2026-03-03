Navan, Inc. Notice Of April 24, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGS: NAVN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Navan who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the“Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Navan's October 2025 initial public offering (the“IPO”). Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Navan investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (... ), or visit to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Navan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Offering Documents, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that the Company had increased its“sales and marketing” expenses for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 to nearly $95 million, or by 39% compared to $68.5 million sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ending July 31, 2025. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that the Company's shares fell sharply.

The case is McCown v. Navan, Inc., Case No. 26-cv-01550.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Navan and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until April 24, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn