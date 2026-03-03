At KBIS 2026, Ispring Water Systems Showcases Water Filtration Solutions For Modern Kitchen Remodels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, Florida, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS),

Spring is the peak season for home buying and renovations across North America, and as 2026 kitchen remodel trends take shape, homeowners are increasingly prioritizing health and are seeking more efficient and healthier drinking water solutions. Clean, great-tasting water supports everyday cooking, drinking, and entertaining, making water filtration a practical and worthwhile upgrade during any kitchen renovation.

Analyzing Water Filtration Needs in Kitchen Remodels

No two kitchen remodels are the same, and water filtration should be approached with the same planning as cabinetry, appliances, or lighting. Key considerations include available space, water flow requirements, and ongoing maintenance. The scope of the renovation also plays a role. Full remodels allow for seamless integration of under-sink systems, while lighter updates may benefit from countertop, plug-and-play options. Additionally, iSpring offers a wide variety of lead-free faucet finishes to match any kitchen design aesthetic seamlessly.

Reverse osmosis (RO) systems are widely recognized for their ability to reduce the largest range of contaminants such as heavy metals, chlorine, and dissolved solids.

Traditional under-sink RO systems (like iSpring's popular RCC7 series) use a storage tank to deliver purified water on demand. While this design may occupy more cabinet space-potentially a consideration in compact modern kitchens-it remains highly affordable, DIY-friendly, and versatile. Many models operate without electricity (relying solely on water pressure), making them ideal for kitchens without under-sink outlets. They also support easy add-ons, such as alkaline remineralization (AK) for improved taste and pH balance, or UV stages for extra disinfection.

Tankless RO systems address space constraints by eliminating the storage tank entirely. These compact units (like iSpring's RO500 series) free up significant under-sink area while providing fast, on-demand high-quality water-perfect for efficiency-focused or smaller kitchens.

For partial remodels or minimal upgrades, countertop RO systems offer a flexible alternative. Requiring no permanent installation, they provide purified water in a portable format and often include instant-hot and/or -cold functionality, ideal for tea, coffee, and everyday cooking.

Power Requirement

Power needs vary by system type and can impact kitchen remodel choices, especially in spaces without easy under-sink outlets. Traditional under-sink RO systems (like iSpring's RCC7 series) typically require no electricity-they operate purely on water pressure, making them ideal for remodels where adding outlets is inconvenient or costly. Tankless RO systems (such as the RO500 series) generally need a power source for their booster pump and smart features, requiring a nearby outlet. Countertop options like the RCD100 series also plug in for instant-hot/or -cold functions and operation, suiting quick, no-plumbing upgrades but needing accessible power.

Faucet Compatibility and Design Integration

Aesthetic integration is key in any kitchen remodel. iSpring provides a wide range of lead-free faucet finishes for RO systems-including polished chrome, brushed nickel, oil-rubbed black, antique brass, and antique wine-to match existing or new kitchen faucets and overall design themes. This variety ensures a seamless, professional look across full remodels and lighter updates, avoiding mismatched hardware that could detract from the kitchen's style.

iSpring Product Recommendations and Advantages

To address a wide range of remodel scenarios, iSpring offers several well-established and emerging solutions:



RCC7 Series



RO500 Series



Countertop RO Systems

Beyond the RO-focused options, iSpring also provides a range of non-RO filtration systems for scenarios where full reverse osmosis isn't necessary-such as retaining healthy minerals, prioritizing high flow rates, or keeping things simple and budget-friendly during a kitchen remodel.



DS4 Series: A freestanding, bottleless water dispenser with built-in 4-stage filtration, perfect for families, offices, or kitchens seeking convenient hot, cold, and room-temperature purified water without permanent plumbing changes. It removes sediment, chlorine, heavy metals, odors, and up to 99% of PFAS/lead/chloramine (in specialized models), with child safety locks and self-cleaning features for easy daily use. Ideal for light remodels - DIY install in minutes.



US31 Series : A compact, tankless 3-stage under-sink filter that delivers fast flow (up to 1 GPM) while reducing chlorine, chloramine, PFAS, heavy metals, and more-without stripping beneficial minerals. NSF/ANSI 42 & 53 certified in key aspects, it's a space-saving choice for light remodels or upgrades focused on taste improvement and targeted protection, without the complexity of RO. US21B Series: A high-capacity, direct-connect under-sink system designed for easy integration with existing plumbing-connecting directly to the cold water line and kitchen faucet. It handles high-volume needs with impressive flow rates, effectively reducing lead, PFAS/PFOA/PFOS, chlorine, iron, and other contaminants while preserving minerals. No electricity needed, tool-free DIY install, and long-lasting cartridges make it perfect for budget-friendly light remodels or whole-kitchen filtration upgrades.

Across its lineup, iSpring emphasizes water quality, system reliability, and user-friendly design, helping homeowners achieve healthier kitchens with confidence. Conclusion As kitchen remodels continue to evolve in 2026, water filtration is becoming an essential component rather than a secondary consideration. Choosing the right system requires balancing space, performance, and maintenance to to match household's needs. At KBIS, iSpring Water Systems invites attendees to explore these filtration solutions firsthand and consult with experts to identify the best fit for their projects. Whether planning a full renovation or a simple upgrade, iSpring offers practical, dependable options to support cleaner, better-tasting water in the modern kitchen.


