Retired US Generals Back Iran Strikes

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 4 (IANS) Dozens of retired senior American military leaders have publicly endorsed the joint US–Israeli military action against Iran, calling it necessary to weaken Tehran's ability to threaten the United States, its allies, and regional stability.

In an open letter organised by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), more than 70 retired US generals and admirals voiced support for the ongoing campaign known as Operation Epic Fury.

“As retired senior American military leaders, we support the joint US-Israeli military action to degrade and weaken the Iranian regime's ability to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and the Iranian people,” the letter said.

The signatories also praised American forces and intelligence personnel involved in the operation.

“And we commend the valor of the outstanding United States Military and our Intelligence Community engaged in this operation,” the letter added.

JINSA Vice President for Policy Blaise Misztal said the support reflects the judgement of military leaders who have seen Iran's activities over many years.

“For more than two decades, Iran has been targeting and killing US men and women in uniform,” Misztal said.“The retired senior military leaders who signed this letter have seen that threat up close and firsthand. They understand the threat that Iran poses to America, the urgent need to address it, and the tremendous capabilities that the United States and Israel have to do so, together.”

The letter argues that the Iranian leadership has consistently endangered American personnel and regional stability since the creation of the Islamic Republic.

“Since its inception 47 years ago, the radical regime, whose slogan is 'Death to America, Death to Israel,' has committed to endangering the lives of US troops, diplomats, and civilians across the Middle East and here at home,” it said.

It added that Tehran's actions have already cost American lives.

“Hundreds of Americans have lost their lives at the hands of the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies.”

The signatories also accused Iran of pursuing broader regional ambitions.

“Leaders in Tehran openly state their ambitions to spill American blood, evict the United States from the Middle East, eliminate Israel, and dominate a region that remains vital to global stability.”

According to the letter, Iran has sought to develop strategic capabilities that could threaten the United States itself.

“It has been developing the missile and nuclear capability to threaten the eastern seaboard of the United States,” it said, adding that Tehran has pursued these capabilities“with the aid and support of US adversaries, including Russia, China, and North Korea.”

The retired officers argued that the current military action is a response to Iran's continuing efforts to expand its military and nuclear infrastructure.

“US-Israel military action is a response to Iran's unstinting efforts to make those ambitions a reality,” the letter said.

It warned that Iran intensified its missile programme after the recent regional conflict.

“Following last summer's 12-Day War, Tehran has redoubled its missile building program to hold at risk our bases, our partners, and ultimately our homeland.”

The letter also said Iran continues to pursue nuclear capabilities despite international pressure.

“And it has persisted in its nuclear weapons pursuit, despite being offered every offramp possible.”

The signatories said close coordination between the United States, Israel and regional partners would be essential.

“For all these reasons, it is noteworthy that the United States is working so closely with Israel and other regional partners,” the letter said.

The retired officers concluded that Iran's long-term future ultimately rests with its own citizens.

“It will ultimately be up to the Iranian people to bring down the regime and enable a better future for Iran and the world.”

Prominent signatories include Adm. Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr., former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe; Adm. Timothy J. Keating, former commander of US Pacific Command; and Gen. James D. Thurman, former commander of US Forces Korea.