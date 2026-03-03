Hon. Cynthia D. Mares (Ret.), Charles Robertson & Nicole Givens, Esq. Launch Greenwood Village, CO Mediation Firm For Colorado Divorce, Family & Construction Defect Mediation Services Statewide

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Experience on the bench has shown me that structured dialogue, when properly guided, can achieve outcomes litigation often cannot, allowing parties to resolve disputes with clarity, dignity, and lasting agreement." -Hon. Cynthia D. MaresMares Mediation Group, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, launches comprehensive Colorado mediation services led by retired District Court Judge Hon. Cynthia D. Mares (Ret.), Charles Robertson, and Nicole Givens, Esq. The firm provides divorce mediation, family mediation, real estate and HOA dispute resolution, construction mediation, business and partnership mediation, and civil conflict resolution throughout Colorado, remotely and in person.







(Pictured Left to Right) Nicole Givens, Esq.; Hon. Cynthia D. Mares, Charles Robertson

Greenwood Village, CO - Mares Mediation Group, a professional mediation practice based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, announces the launch of comprehensive Colorado mediation services available statewide. Serving as a trusted Greenwood Village mediator for family mediation, divorce mediation, real estate mediation, construction mediation, business dispute resolution, and civil conflict resolution, the firm provides structured alternatives to litigation for individuals, families, and organizations across Colorado. The practice is led by The Honorable Cynthia D. Mares (Ret.), Charles Robertson, and Nicole Givens, Esq., three experienced conflict resolution professionals dedicated to resolving disputes through practical, confidential, and respectful mediation processes.

Mares Mediation Group was formed to offer a cost-effective and efficient alternative to courtroom litigation. The practice emphasizes clear communication, mutual understanding, and durable settlement agreements that allow parties to move forward constructively. Mediation services are available remotely throughout Colorado and in person by request in Greenwood Village.

"Mediation allows people to shape their own outcomes," said The Honorable Cynthia D. Mares (Ret.).“Experience on the bench has shown me that structured dialogue, when properly guided, can achieve outcomes litigation often cannot, allowing parties to resolve disputes with clarity, dignity, and lasting agreement.”

Judge Mares brings more than three decades of legal experience, including service as a Colorado District Court Judge. Having presided over thousands of civil, family, and business cases, she offers deep insight into how disputes unfold and how they can be resolved efficiently and fairly. Her professional affiliations include the Colorado Bar Association, Colorado Judicial Institute, Hispanic National Bar Association, Colorado Hispanic Bar Association, American Bar Association, and several national technology and privacy organizations.

Charles Robertson contributes extensive experience in finance, real estate, and business operations. For twenty years he served as Chief Financial Officer of a Colorado real estate development and construction enterprise. His background includes construction defect claims, job costing, complex project financials, and business dispute analysis. He is known for helping parties clarify core financial issues and reach practical agreements grounded in real-world business considerations.

Nicole Givens, Esq., is a licensed Colorado attorney and experienced real estate professional. Her mediation practice focuses on housing disputes, property conflicts, contract resolution, and family mediation matters. She earned her mediation certificate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and is trained in communication, negotiation, and trauma-informed practice. As a single mother of two, she brings personal insight to family and parenting disputes, approaching each case with both legal precision and empathy.

Mares Mediation Group provides mediation services in family and divorce matters, real estate and HOA disputes, construction conflicts, business and partnership disagreements, workplace disputes, elder and estate mediation, and civil community conflicts.

