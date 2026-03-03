EU Black Mass Ban Fuels Demand For Recycling Financial Models

MENAFN - GetNews) As the EU bans black mass exports to secure critical battery materials at home, eFinancialModels reports rising demand for battery recycling financial model templates.







ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - March 3, 2026 - A major EU regulatory shift is driving a new wave of battery recycling projects across Europe and a surge in demand for specialized financial models. eFinancialModels, a global marketplace for professional financial model templates and services, is seeing increased demand from project developers and investors preparing feasibility studies for battery recycling facilities.

At the heart of this shift is the EU's decision to classify“black mass” the material recovered from shredded end-of-life lithium-ion batteries as hazardous waste, effectively banning its export to non-OECD countries including China. Previously, large volumes of European black mass were shipped to Asian refining hubs. Under the EU's Battery Regulation and Critical Raw Materials Act, these minerals lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese must now be processed within Europe, spurring investment in domestic recycling capacity.







“We are seeing a clear inflection point,” says Cyrill Haenni, Founder of eFinancialModels.“Developers and investors need to model recycling facilities from the ground up capacity planning, feedstock assumptions, capital costs, and revenue from recovered materials. That requires a structured, bottom-up financial approach, and that's exactly what our templates and financial modeling services provide.”

Purpose-Built for Recycling and Critical Materials Projects

eFinancialModels has deep experience in financial modeling for capital-intensive manufacturing and processing industries. Its battery recycling templates cover:



Bottom-up capacity modeling: throughput, equipment, and yield rates across the recycling value chain.

Feasibility study frameworks: structured financial cases for greenfield and expansion projects.

CapEx and OpEx planning: detailed cost breakdowns for industrial-scale recycling infrastructure.

Revenue modeling: translating recovery rates for lithium, cobalt, and nickel into investor-grade projections. Industry research guidance: feedstock availability, black mass pricing, and offtake market structures.

With the EU targeting 80% lithium recovery from waste batteries by 2031 and significant public investment earmarked through the Critical Raw Materials Act and REsourceEU plan, the window for well-prepared project developers is now. eFinancialModels' templates and financial modeling services are designed to help teams move efficiently from concept to investment-ready business case.







About eFinancialModels

eFinancialModels is a premier online marketplace offering a wide array of industry-specific financial model templates in Excel and Google Sheets. Catering to entrepreneurs, investors, and executives worldwide, the platform provides expertly designed tools to support financial planning, analysis, and strategic decision-making helping project teams translate their vision into rigorous, investor-grade financial plans.

To learn more, visit

For the latest updates, follow eFinancialModels on social media:

Facebook: @efinancialmodels

Twitter/X: @efinancialmodel

Instagram: @efinancialmodels