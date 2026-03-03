Brentwood, TN - CX Research Institute announced today that Element Salon Brentwood has been ranked the number‐one salon in its new report,“Best Hair Salons in Brentwood, Tennessee (Top-Rated & Luxury Hair Studios): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis.” The Brentwood flagship earned a leading composite score of 97 out of 100, placing it ahead of other highly regarded Brentwood salons and independent studios evaluated for service scope, luxury positioning, reputation, client experience, and accessibility.

The report was created to help Brentwood residents and South-Nashville commuters navigate a growing salon landscape that ranges from nationally recognised brand locations to boutique studios and suite‐based independent stylists. Element Salon Brentwood secured the top ranking based on its role as a premier outpost of a nationally recognised salon brand, its full‐service menu of advanced cut and color, a refined yet approachable atmosphere, and a guest experience that blends big‐city artistry with suburban convenience.

Premier Brentwood Destination for Advanced Color and Modern Cuts

Element Salon Brentwood is a contemporary, design‐driven space located along one of Brentwood's key commercial corridors, serving both local residents and clients traveling from nearby communities. As part of the broader Element Salon brand, the Brentwood location offers precision haircuts, modern color services such as balayage and lived‐in blonding, grey blending, toning, and glossing, and restorative treatments, all delivered by a team of trained stylists at varying experience levels.

The salon positions itself as a place where clients can expect“editorial‐inspired, everyday‐wearable” hair, combining fashion‐forward perspectives with practical, long‐lasting styles. Extended daytime and evening hours on core weekdays, along with online booking and clear brand communication, are designed to fit the schedules of busy professionals and families in Brentwood.

Top Scores Across Five Evaluation Dimensions

In the CX Research Institute's 100‐point framework, Element Salon Brentwood achieved category‐leading or near‐leading scores in each of the five evaluation dimensions used to identify the Best Hair Salons in Brentwood:



Service Scope & Technical Depth (24/25) Element Salon Brentwood offers a comprehensive hair menu with particular strength in advanced color, including balayage, lived‐in color, glossing, and corrective work, as well as precision cutting and styling. This depth allows the salon to handle everything from routine maintenance to major transformations.

Luxury Positioning & Brand Identity (20/20) The Brentwood location reflects a modern, high‐end aesthetic consistent with a luxury salon, including contemporary interior design, a refined brand voice, and a clientele that expects elevated experiences comparable to Nashville's top urban studios.

Reputation & Experience (20/20) As part of an established, nationally recognised salon brand with a history of award‐level recognition, Element Salon Brentwood benefits from a strong reputation for quality and consistency. The brand's training culture and multi‐location presence support confidence in technical standards and service delivery.

Client Experience & Environment (19/20) The salon emphasises in‐depth consultation, tailored product recommendations, and a relaxed, polished environment. The experience is designed to feel special without being intimidating, balancing luxury with warmth and approachability. Accessibility & Practicalities (14/15) Located in a central Brentwood area with convenient access and parking, and operating on a schedule aligned with local work and family routines, Element Salon Brentwood is well-positioned for repeat clientele. Online booking and a clear digital presence further enhance accessibility.

Research Methodology: Independent, Criteria‐Based Evaluation

The“Best Hair Salons in Brentwood, Tennessee (Top-Rated & Luxury Hair Studios)” report uses a 100‐point scoring framework focused on the factors most relevant to salon clients in a suburban‐luxury market. Salons and stylists were evaluated across five categories:

Service Scope & Technical Depth

Luxury Positioning & Brand Identity

Reputation & Experience

Client Experience & Environment

Accessibility & Practicalities

The provider universe included a curated selection of Brentwood‐area salons and studios, ranging from flagship brand locations and multi‐stylist collectives to suite‐based stylists and boutique studios. Publicly available information on services, branding, and positioning was analysed, and information gaps were scored conservatively. No salon or stylist paid for inclusion, ranking, or profile coverage, and advertising did not influence the results.

Brentwood's 2026 Salon Landscape

While Element Salon Brentwood took the top spot, the research also highlighted several other notable Brentwood options. HB Collective Salon ranked highly for its collaborative, brand‐driven luxury environment; Studio Suites USA scored well for giving clients access to independent, specialist stylists in private suites; and individual brands such as Mary Schrenk Hair Stylist, Ellie Bailey Hair Co, and Clark McCann stood out for highly personalised, stylist‐led experiences.

Charmant of Brentwood, The Radiant Salon, Hair Above All, and Hey Beauty Salon each earned strong scores for serving Brentwood's diverse clientele with full‐service hair menus and, in some cases, additional beauty offerings.

About Element Salon Brentwood

Element Salon Brentwood is a premier hair salon located in Brentwood, Tennessee, offering advanced hair color, cutting, and treatment services in a modern, design‐driven environment. As part of the broader Element Salon brand, the Brentwood location is known for its fashion‐forward yet wearable looks, strong consultation process, and commitment to both style and hair health.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute is an independent research organisation that produces structured, comparative evaluations of service providers across lifestyle, beauty, home, and professional sectors. Using transparent scoring frameworks and publicly available data, the Institute publishes research‐based rankings and decision tools to help consumers choose providers with greater confidence. The Institute does not accept compensation for inclusion or ranking in its reports.

The full research report - including detailed salon and stylist profiles, a client decision checklist, complete scoring breakdowns, and practical guidance for choosing among the Best Hair Salons in Brentwood - is available at: