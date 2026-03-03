INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of FMC Corporation - FMC

The investigation concerns whether FMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 4, 2026, FMC issued a press release“announc[ing] its 2026 priorities and the authorization by the Board to explore strategic options[,]”“including but not limited to[] the sale of the company[.]” In the press release, FMC also announced that“[f]ull year revenue guidance is $3.60 billion to $3.80 billion, a decline of 5 percent at the midpoint versus prior year” and that“[a]djusted EBITDA is expected to be $670 million to $730 million, a decline of 17 percent versus prior year mainly due to lower price.”

On this news, FMC's stock price fell $3.32 per share, or 19.54%, to close at $13.67 per share on February 5, 2026.

