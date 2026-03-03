Beer Institute Announces Chris Macarthur As New Director Of Federal Affairs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute, the oldest national trade organization representing the beer industry, announced Chris MacArthur as its new director of federal affairs, strengthening the Institute's advocacy and legislative capabilities. He will support the organization's policy priorities, including increasing transparency in aluminum pricing and advocating for fair tax policies.

“Chris brings an unmatched level of legislative expertise and enthusiasm, and I have no doubt he will make an immediate difference,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute.“His extensive appropriations experience, paired with his strong bipartisan relationships on Capitol Hill and with the administration, will help us advance our members' priorities and support the 2.42 million jobs connected to the beer industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

MacArthur brings more than a decade of congressional experience working with both sides of the aisle, most recently serving as Senior Adviser for U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (WA-04), where he advised on appropriations, national security and agriculture policy while leading legislative strategy and stakeholder engagement.

“I am excited to join the Beer Institute and help advance the priorities of brewers, suppliers and beer importers in Washington, D.C.,” said MacArthur. "I look forward to using my experience in Congress to amplify policies that strengthen the beer industry, expand smart business policies and celebrate the jobs that beer creates in communities nationwide.”

Prior to his role with Rep. Newhouse, MacArthur served in multiple legislative positions for Rep. John Moolenaar (MI-02), managing appropriations portfolios spanning agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, transportation and financial services.

MacArthur holds a master's degree in international business and policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in public policy from Michigan State University.

The Beer Institute

CONTACT: Caitlin Harder Beer Institute 2027372337...