GEMS Of St Lucia CEO, Wilson Jn Baptiste To Participate In 13Th World Ocean Summit & Expo

CANADA / ST LUCIA - Wilson Jn. Baptiste, Chief Executive Officer of Global Enterprises Management Solutions, LLC, will participate in the 13th World Ocean Summit & Expo, to be held March 4–5, 2026, at the Palais des Congrès in Montréal, Canada.

The Summit, hosted by Economist Impact, brings together more than 800 global leaders from government, business, finance, science, and civil society to accelerate action toward a sustainable ocean economy.

This year's Summit comes at a pivotal moment for global ocean governance. The High Seas Biodiversity Treaty (BBNJ) has now been ratified, creating new obligations for the protection of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction. At the same time, the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement is set to reshape global seafood supply chains, while new scientific findings warn that the world has breached the planetary boundary on ocean acidification. These developments underscore the urgency of coordinated international action.

The 2026 Summit will explore solutions across key thematic areas, including:



Marine Protected Areas;

Sustainable Fishing;

Tourism and Coastal Economies;

Plastics and Pollution Reduction;

Biodiversity and Conservation;

Nature‐Based Solutions;

Shipping and Maritime Transport;

Aquaculture;

Blue Finance and Investment; Innovation, Technology, and Ocean Data.

These discussions will focus on translating global commitments into practical strategies for resilient growth, sustainable resource management, and climate-smart development.

Wilson Jn Baptiste's participation reflects the company's ongoing commitment to ocean stewardship, climate resilience, and sustainable blue‐economy development.

As small island developing states (SIDS), the Caribbean depends heavily on healthy marine ecosystems for fisheries, tourism, coastal protection, and livelihoods.

Engagement at this Summit will help ensure that Caribbean priorities are represented in global decision-making and that the region benefits from emerging financing, partnerships, and technologies.

Wilson Jn Baptiste is the owner and founder of Gems of Saint Lucia and Gems of the Caribbean; and uniquely positioned to engage nationals and friends of nationals in the socio-economic development of Saint Lucia through tourism.

Based in New York, Wilson Jn Baptiste is a hospitality and tourism professional with over 20 years of experience, specialising in hotel operations and development, financial/managerial accounting, and staff training.

Wilson Jn Baptiste, holds a Master's in Tourism Management and an undergraduate degree from New York University (NYU), MS in Business Management from Fordham University, New York, among other distinctions. He previously served as an adjunct Professor at NYU. His excellent research, communication, writing and presentation skills have enabled him to build strong partnerships with the private and public sector and international institutions across North America, Africa and Asia.

