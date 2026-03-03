403
Burson Names Matt Buchanan Global Social And Influence Chief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burson has promoted EMEA chief operating officer Matt Buchanan to the newly-created position of global chief social and influence officer, as the agency puts social-first creative at the centre of its work for clients.
Buchanan (pictured, right) joined Burson last June after six years at Ogilvy, latterly as global and EMEA president of Ogilvy PR, where he led global clients and the agency's PR, social and influence business in the EMEA region.
Before Ogilvy, Buchanan was with Havas-owned One Green Bean for seven years, initially as Australian MD, ahead of returning to London to launch its UK business as managing director. Over his career, he has worked with clients including The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oréal, Google, TJX Europe and Pfizer.
In his new role, Buchanan becomes a member of the agency's global leadership team and will be responsible for building on Burson's growing social and influence work in the US and scaling the capability globally.
Burson CEO Corey duBrowa said:“Reputation is no longer built through a single channel, format or voice, but through ideas that originate in culture and society, travel through communities and stakeholders, and earn attention across every platform. And with nearly 40% of adults under 30 getting their news from influencers, it's clear that reputations must be built in platform-fluent ways from the start. That shift represents a genuine inflection point, and this appointment is about making sure Burson is scaled to meet it.
“Matt's considerable experience in building modern, earned-first communication campaigns and driving results for clients across PR, social and influence make him the right choice to ensure that our clients' narratives resonate and achieve the reach necessary to build their reputations on the global stage.”
Buchanan added:“Communications today is about the seamless integration of social and influence across all marketing and communications strategies and creative outputs. What we're building at Burson is a social-first creative muscle that works in service of reputation – ideas conceived for platforms, creators, communities and opinion leaders that actually shape how audiences feel about brands and the people that lead them.
“That integration of social, influence and earned, executed with fluency in culture and policy, is where the most meaningful reputation work happens now, and where we will build Burson as the benchmark.”
The agency has also created another senior role in the same area, hiring Olly Gosling (pictured, left) as head of social and influence for EMEA.
Gosling joins from global creator marketing agency Influencer, where he was most recently VP of strategy, media and production and built the agency's Impact Studio, a cross-functional division that uses creative strategy, deep insights and media distribution to help clients with brand challenges. He also has held key roles at The Walt Disney Company, Maker Studios and MediaCom.
“The intersection of creator culture and corporate strategy is where the next decade of brand growth lives," said Gosling. " Burson already has a reputation for strategic impact and a clear commitment to creator-led strategy; my focus will be to build upon that foundation to further convert digital influence into brand reputation.
“In an age of infinite content, attention is no longer a commodity brands can simply buy; it must be earned through the cultural relevance that creators uniquely provide. I'm thrilled to join Matt and this world-class team across EMEA to ensure our social and influence work doesn't just capture attention, but drives the kind of sustainable, long-term impact that will define the next era of influence.”
