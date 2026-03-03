403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Provided an update on its plans to advance engagement within the U.S. defense ecosystem and with Congressional representatives in Washington, D.C. Representatives from ZenaTech's U.S. drone subsidiary ZenaDrone will be in Washington, D.C. later this month to meet for a second time with key Members of Congress and other stakeholders to discuss the company's drone innovation and U.S. manufacturing plans. Emphasizing the growing importance of secure, domestically aligned unmanned aerial systems, it is anticipated that discussions will center on strengthening U.S.-based drone manufacturing, resilient supply chains, and advanced autonomous capabilities as part of Blue UAS-aligned drone development and broader national security priorities.“Autonomous systems are becoming foundational to modern defense strategy,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Our engagement with Congressional representatives in Washington reflects the growing national focus on secure, domestic drone capabilities. We are advancing Blue UAS-aligned technologies designed to meet evolving defense requirements and to support broader Congressional initiatives strengthening U.S. unmanned system leadership.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 8 cents at $2.78.
