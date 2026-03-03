Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London

Tom Harper is a lecturer in international relations at the University of East London. Prior to 2014, he graduated from the University of Kent in 2012 and the University of Sussex in 2013. He received his PhD from the University of Surrey on the subject of China's international relations in Africa and has written on the subject of Chinese foreign policy in the developing world for several online platforms. Prior to coming to UEL, he taught at Neijiang Normal University in China and is currently studying for the HSK 5 Chinese proficiency exam.

His other works have covered Chinese foreign policy in Latin America and Central Asia as well as the rise of patriotic cinema in China, with his work on Wolf Warrior 2 being republished by the Independent and his most recent work was on the influence of Chinese Gen Z consumers. In addition, he speaks English, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese.

–present Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London

2019 University of Surrey, PhD Politics

ExperienceEducation