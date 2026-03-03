Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Conor O'kane

Conor O'kane


  • Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
I teach international macroeconomics, political economy and economic history. Am interested in international trade and the economic institutions that promote international cooperation. Particularly interested in Adam Smith and his pioneering work in political economy.

Graduated with a BA in Economics and Politics from University College Dublin in 1994. Worked in technology and new media for over 15 years including all through the dotcom era. Completed an MBA in 2010 at Bournemouth University. Completed a PhD in the 'Economics of Digital Privacy' in 2020.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
Education
  • 2020 Bournemouth University, PhD - Digital Privacy and New Media

