FRIDAY DEADLINE: Fermi Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Fermi class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800-449-4900 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fermi purports to be an energy and AI infrastructure company. In its October 2025 IPO, Fermi sold 37,375,000 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

The Fermi class action lawsuit alleges that in the IPO's offering documents and throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that Fermi overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (ii) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant's funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; and (iii) that there was a significant risk that the tenant would terminate its funding commitment.

The Fermi class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed the first tenant for its anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility. On this news, the price of Fermi stock fell nearly 34%, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that by the commencement of the Fermi class action lawsuit, the price of Fermi stock has traded as low as $8.59 per share, a 59% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Fermi common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO's offering documents and/or during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fermi class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fermi investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fermi shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fermi class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.