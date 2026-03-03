India, Canada Ink Historic Nuclear Deal

India and Canada have announced a series of landmark agreements, including a 10-year nuclear energy deal, following a high-profile meeting between their prime ministers in Delhi aimed at resetting relations that had plunged amid diplomatic tensions, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Narendra Modi and Mark Carney reached accords in multiple strategic sectors, including technology, critical minerals, space exploration, defense, and education.

Carney confirmed that both sides agreed to finalize a long-delayed free trade agreement by the end of 2026, a move intended to reduce both nations' exposure to punitive US trade tariffs.

The meeting also represents a broader effort to mend ties after relations were strained when Carney's predecessor accused Delhi of involvement in the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Analysts note that the new agreements signal a significant warming of bilateral relations, with nuclear cooperation and technology collaboration marking a strategic pivot in South Asian diplomacy. Some observers also see the nuclear deal as part of India's broader efforts to diversify its energy portfolio and strengthen ties with like-minded partners in North America.

Interestingly, the defense and space collaborations hint at deeper strategic alignment, potentially allowing both countries to jointly develop advanced technologies and share expertise in satellite systems, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection.