MANHATTAN, NY - Home buyers in New York City face a critical decision between purchasing a condominium or cooperative apartment, with each ownership structure carrying distinct legal and financial implications. Manhattan real estate lawyer Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) explains the ownership differences, board approval processes, and cost considerations that affect Manhattan buyers navigating these property types.

According to Manhattan real estate lawyer Peter Zinkovetsky, the fundamental distinction lies in what buyers actually own. When purchasing a condo, buyers receive a deed to their individual unit and own real property, similar to owning a single-family home. "Co-op ownership is legally different," explains Zinkovetsky. "Buyers purchase shares in a corporation that owns the building and receive a proprietary lease giving them the right to occupy their unit."

Manhattan real estate lawyer Peter Zinkovetsky notes that co-ops make up approximately 70% of Manhattan's owned apartment housing stock, while most new development apartments are structured as condominiums. Co-ops typically sell at a discount of 25-30% per square foot compared to comparable condos, but this lower purchase price comes with stricter board approval requirements and subletting restrictions.

The board approval process represents one of the most significant differences between the two property types. Zinkovetsky emphasizes that co-op boards have broad discretion to reject applicants after reviewing extensive financial documentation, credit history, and conducting personal interviews. "Co-op boards typically look for debt-to-income ratios in the 25-35% range and often require liquid assets equal to one or two years of mortgage payments and maintenance fees after closing," he adds.

Condo boards operate under far less restrictive approval processes. Attorney Zinkovetsky explains that condo boards have only a right of first refusal, meaning their sole option to prevent a sale is to purchase the unit themselves at the same price offered. Since boards rarely exercise this right, condo approval is largely a formality in practice.

Closing costs differ substantially between the two structures. The firm notes that condo buyers in New York City generally pay mortgage recording tax at rates of 1.8% for loans under $500,000 and 1.925% for loans of $500,000 or more, plus title insurance requirements. These expenses are not required when buying co-ops because buyers are purchasing shares rather than real property.

Monthly costs also vary in structure. Zinkovetsky advises that co-op maintenance fees include the owner's proportionate share of property taxes, while condo owners pay property taxes separately to the New York City Department of Finance as an additional monthly expense. "This typically results in higher overall monthly costs for condos compared to similarly sized co-ops," he observes.

Investment potential differs significantly between the property types. Condos generally allow subletting with minimal restrictions, making them attractive for investors seeking rental income. Co-ops impose much stricter subletting policies, with many prohibiting subletting entirely or requiring owners to live in the unit for one to three years before renting it out.

Avenue Law Firm also handles the unique "condop" structure, a hybrid building combining condominium and cooperative elements. These buildings typically feature commercial or retail space on ground floors owned as condo units, while residential apartments above are structured as co-op units. Condops are considered rare in New York City, representing less than 5% of residential buildings.

For buyers weighing their options, Zinkovetsky notes that condos offer maximum flexibility for subletting and resale, simpler board approval, and modern amenities, but come with higher upfront costs and monthly expenses. Co-ops provide more space for lower purchase prices but require strict board approval, larger down payments of 20-25% or more, and impose subletting restrictions.

Peter Zinkovetsky has represented buyers in Manhattan real estate transactions since 2011 and has been selected to the 2025 Super Lawyers list. For those navigating the choice between a condo and a co-op purchase, consulting an experienced real estate attorney can help clarify the legal and financial considerations involved in this significant investment decision.

