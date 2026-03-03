Custom Airline Catering Trays: Sustainable Solutions For A Green Experience

As the responsibility wings of the aviation industry sweep across the blue sky, more and more airlines are joining hands with YITO to carry the sustainable flight vision with biodegradable bagasse products: what we bring is not only meal boxes but also goodwill from nature-100% biodegradable, returning from the earth to the earth.

Our Compostable Products have passed EN13432, FDA, OK Compost Certification, and ISO 9001 authoritative certifications, complying with international environmental standards and delivering peace of mind and quality in the cloud. This is not only a dining upgrade but also an elegant way for you to shape a green brand and fulfill your environmental commitments-making every flight a gentle journey to pay tribute to the earth.















Contact us now!

Advantage: Nature Meets Excellence

We are well aware that true sustainable solutions require a perfect balance between environmental commitments and exceptional experiences. YITO sugarcane bagasse lunch boxes are the practitioners of this concept.

Empowering Flight with a Green Mission

Eco-Friendly Compostable Bagasse Airline Food Tray is made from sugarcane fiber and can fully return to nature after use. This move significantly reduces the plastic footprint in air travel from the source, not only fulfilling environmental responsibilities but also shaping your image as a leader in front of passengers-making every choice a clear commitment to the future of the earth.

Comfortable experience on top of the cloud

We firmly believe that environmental protection should not come at the cost of compromising quality. Sustainable Airline Catering Tray has natural antibacterial properties and a sturdy texture, which can handle temperature and humidity changes in the airplane with ease, ensuring that meals are stored safely. Its warm and unique touch adds a natural comfort and style to cloud dining moments, making the environmental experience intuitive and elegant.

Having both, it should be so

At YITO, sustainable "green" and high-quality "service" are never separated. We assist you in improving the quality of service while achieving environmental goals, winning the recognition and trust of passengers.











Contact us now! Customization Makes Environmental Protection Measures Your Brand Asset.

We provide customized service: Exclusive design, showcasing the brand

We provide flexible customization services that can match your brand color, logo, and style, making eco-friendly meal boxes a natural extension of your brand.

Through detailed design, not only can the cabin experience be enhanced, but brand memory can also be strengthened, quietly deepening passenger identification at an altitude of tens of thousands of meters.







Contact us now! Starting From Details, Let Green Become Brand Power

The value of environmental protection lies in the subtle experience of every flight. Choosing YITO's Eco-Friendly Airline Food Tray is not only a sustainable material but also a smart way to express brand concepts and connect passengers' emotions.

In today's industry, where sustainable development is increasingly becoming a core issue, environmental protection has already surpassed commitments and become a tangible brand differentiator. We look forward to working with you to integrate environmental protection into service details and, together, create a flight experience that embodies responsibility and conveys warmth, making green choices the most touching chapter in your brand story.





