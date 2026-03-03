A Discipleship Approach To Money Management

MENAFN - GetNews)



In Serving God with Money, Frank J. Aloi combines four decades of financial expertise with pastoral insight to challenge believers to rethink stewardship. Through a compelling narrative of couples navigating debt, budgeting, and generosity, the book reframes money as a tool for discipleship rather than a source of anxiety. Published by Kharis Publishing, the ebook is currently available for $0.99 across major platforms.

Financial stress is rarely just about math.

It surfaces in quiet disagreements across kitchen tables. It hides in credit card statements opened privately. It grows in the tension between gratitude and comparison, provision and pressure. For many families, income is not the only issue. Direction is.

In Serving God with Money: A Journey Towards Faith, Finance, and Fulfillment, Frank J. Aloi confronts one of the most sensitive subjects in church life with unusual clarity and restraint. Rather than offering a prosperity promise or a technical budgeting manual, Aloi delivers a narrative-driven exploration of what Scripture actually teaches about stewardship.

The book follows three couples who enroll in a church-based financial seminar led by Pastor Pete. Each couple enters with different circumstances - varying income levels, different debt burdens, distinct priorities - yet all share a common unease. They are financially functioning, but spiritually unsettled.

What unfolds is not a lecture series. It is a reckoning.

As discussions deepen, a subtle but transformative distinction emerges: believers are not called to serve God and money. They are called to serve God with money. That single shift reframes budgeting, saving, investing, debt reduction, and generosity as acts of discipleship rather than damage control.

Aloi draws on nearly four decades in financial services, along with his experience as a Commissioned Lay Pastor, to introduce practical frameworks that remain grounded in theology. Readers encounter:



Biblical Budgeting that begins with purpose before percentages

The Ark Account, an emergency reserve strategy rooted in wisdom rather than fear

A structured Debt Stack plan that prioritizes freedom over image A reframing of retirement, investing, and giving as stewardship decisions rather than status markers

Yet the strength of the book lies not merely in its tools, but in its tone. The characters wrestle openly with lifestyle inflation, marital strain, comparison culture, and the quiet belief that“more” will solve what discipline has not. Their growth feels earned, not scripted.

In a cultural climate where financial advice often swings between alarmism and ambition, Serving God with Money offers something steadier: alignment. Money is neither demonized nor deified. It is clarified. It becomes a mirror revealing deeper loyalties - trust, security, identity, and surrender.

Published by Kharis Publishing, the book arrives at a time when financial anxiety remains one of the leading stressors in marriages and congregations alike. Churches searching for practical discipleship resources, small groups seeking relevant discussion material, and individuals longing for financial clarity will find a structured yet approachable guide within its pages.

The ebook edition is currently available for a limited time at $0.99 across platforms, lowering the barrier for churches and readers ready to engage the conversation thoughtfully.

Readers can learn more at:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Because stewardship is not ultimately about spreadsheets. It is about submission. And when money is placed in its proper role, faith is no longer compartmentalized - it becomes integrated.

For families weary of financial tension, for pastors seeking credible resources, and for believers desiring integrity between Sunday worship and Monday spending, Serving God with Money offers not hype, but direction.