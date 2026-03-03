Turvallisetnettikasinot.Fi Warns: Affiliate Ban Risks Undermining Finland's Gambling Reform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Examines How Proposed Affiliate Ban and Strict Bonus Limits May Impact Channelisation, Consumer Protection, and Offshore Market Activity Under Finland's New Licensing Model

Helsinki, Finland, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Finland moves forward with its new licensed online gambling framework, Turvallisetnettikasinot, a leading independent hub for safe online casinos in Finland, is raising serious concerns about key elements of the reform, particularly the proposed ban on affiliate marketing and strict limitations on bonuses.

While the stated objective of the reform is to improve consumer protection and increase channelisation to licensed operators, Turvallisetnettikasinot warns that certain measures may produce the opposite effect: strengthening the black market and weakening transparency.

Channelisation at Risk

Channelisation, the share of gambling taking place within the licensed system,is widely recognised as the core metric of a successful regulatory model. If players choose offshore, unlicensed operators instead of licensed Finnish sites, consumer protection mechanisms become ineffective.

“Channelisation cannot be achieved by restriction alone,” says Markus Kanerva of Turvallisetnettikasinot“Players do not disappear when regulation tightens. They migrate. And if the licensed market is less competitive, fewer bonuses, reduced visibility, less information, offshore operators will fill that gap.”

Experiences from other European markets have shown that overly restrictive frameworks can unintentionally fuel unlicensed activity, particularly when marketing channels are reduced and promotional tools are limited.

Affiliate Ban Weakens Consumer Transparency

Turvallisetnettikasinot is particularly concerned about the proposed ban on affiliate marketing.

Affiliate comparison sites serve a key function in regulated markets:



They provide transparent comparisons of licensed operators

They explain terms and conditions in plain language

They highlight responsible gambling tools They direct players away from unsafe, unlicensed sites

“Eliminating affiliates does not eliminate marketing,” the spokesperson continues.“It removes independent comparison and pushes visibility toward unregulated channels, influencers, and foreign platforms beyond Finnish oversight.”

In many regulated European jurisdictions, affiliates are not banned but instead licensed and supervised. Turvallisetnettikasinot believes Finland should follow this approach rather than prohibit a channel that can operate transparently under clear rules.

Bonus Restrictions and Competitive Imbalance

Another major concern is strict limitations on bonuses. While bonus moderation can reduce excessive incentives, overly restrictive rules risk making licensed operators significantly less attractive compared to offshore sites that continue to offer aggressive promotions.

“When a Finnish player receives a limited welcome offer locally, but sees far larger promotions on offshore sites with no Finnish oversight, the risk is obvious,” Turvallisetnettikasinot states.“Channelisation depends on competitiveness.”

A Call for Balanced Regulation

Turvallisetnettikasinot supports the goal of consumer protection and welcomes a licensed system that ensures taxation, supervision, and responsible gambling safeguards. However, the platform urges policymakers to:



Reconsider a full affiliate ban and instead introduce licensing and oversight

Ensure bonus frameworks remain competitive within responsible limits

Focus on practical channelisation targets as the primary measure of success Monitor black market activity transparently and adjust regulation if needed

“Regulation must reflect player behaviour, not assume it,” the spokesperson concludes.“A successful system protects consumers by keeping them inside the licensed market. If policy choices drive them outside it, the reform will fail its most important objective.”

Turvallisetnettikasinot remains committed to promoting safe, licensed gambling options in Finland and to contributing constructively to the public discussion around sustainable gambling regulation.

