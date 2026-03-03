INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Snowflake Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines SNOW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SNOW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Snowflake and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Snowflake securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 28, 2024, Snowflake announced its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 and full fiscal year 2024. On that same day, during a conference call with investors and analysts, Chief Financial Officer Michael P. Scarpelli said that Snowflake anticipated increased revenue headwinds associated with product efficiency gains, tiered storage pricing and the expectation that some of their customers will leverage Iceberg Tables – an open-source data table format – for their storage.

On this news, Snowflake's stock price fell $41.72 per share, or 18.14%, to close at $188.28 per share on February 29, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980