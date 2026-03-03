Nothing Phone (4A) Colours Revealed Ahead Of March 5 Launch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Nothing Phone (4a) is set to officially launch on March 5, but ahead of the big reveal, Nothing gave fans a closer look at its new colour lineup.

At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, the company showcased the Phone (4a) series inside a graffiti-covered shipping container, drawing crowds of attendees for a brief but striking preview. The unconventional reveal mirrors last year's buzz-building approach for the Phone (3a), reinforcing Nothing's reputation for doing things differently.

Black, blue and pink

While the design of the Phone (4a) has already surfaced online, alongside its eye-catching pink finish, MWC attendees were treated to the remaining colours in the lineup: black and blue.

The black variant maintains Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic, offering a familiar yet refined look. Clean lines and exposed design elements remain central to the brand's identity.

However, it's the new blue version that stands out. Similar to the pink model, the blue variant appears to feature tinted glass with colour-matched internal elements visible beneath the surface. Subtle silver and white accents add contrast, giving the device a layered, premium appearance despite its expected mid-range positioning.

The Nothing Phone (4a) retains the company's“refreshingly normal” hardware approach. The transparent back panel remains the centrepiece, reinforcing brand recognition in a sea of similar-looking smartphones.

What about the Phone (4a) Pro?

Interestingly, Nothing has managed to keep details about the Phone (4a) Pro tightly under wraps. Unlike the standard model, the Pro version's design has yet to leak, adding an extra layer of intrigue ahead of launch day.

The official unveiling is scheduled for March 5. More details, including pricing and specifications, are expected at the full launch event later this week.



