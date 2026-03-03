Fitch Flags Rating Risks If Iran Conflict Drags On, Sees UAE Well Positioned

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Middle Eastern sovereign credit ratings have enough buffers to absorb a short-lived regional conflict, but a prolonged escalation that disrupts energy exports or damages key infrastructure could trigger rating pressure across parts of the region, according to a new assessment by Fitch Ratings.

Notably, the UAE stands out as comparatively well positioned to weather short-term shocks, thanks to strong fiscal buffers, diversified revenue streams and robust sovereign wealth assets.

In a report issued from London on March 2, Fitch said its baseline scenario assumes the current conflict will last less than a month. The duration, it noted, will depend on the extent of damage to Iranian military capacity and the US administration's appetite to avoid a drawn-out engagement. While uncertainty remains high, the agency believes GCC sovereigns retain sufficient rating headroom to withstand a temporary disruption.

Sovereign ratings matter because they directly influence a country's borrowing costs, investor confidence and access to global capital markets. A higher rating generally translates into lower funding costs for governments and government-related entities, while a downgrade can ripple through banking systems, corporate borrowers and broader economic sentiment. For hydrocarbon-exporting economies, ratings are closely linked to oil revenue stability, fiscal discipline, external balances and the scale of sovereign wealth buffers.

Fitch estimates that just over 20 million barrels per day of crude and refined products, along with significant liquefied natural gas volumes, transit the Strait of Hormuz. In its base case, the agency assumes the strait will be effectively closed for the duration of the conflict due to physical risks, insurance constraints or security concerns. Even without direct infrastructure damage, such disruption would weigh on export volumes and government revenues.

However, the UAE's credit profile is supported by structural strengths. Abu Dhabi, which underpins the federation's fiscal capacity, holds one of the world's largest sovereign wealth portfolios, providing a formidable cushion against temporary revenue shocks.

In addition, the UAE has invested heavily in pipeline infrastructure that allows a substantial portion of its crude exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, reducing logistical vulnerability relative to some neighbours.

Higher global oil prices - a likely outcome of sustained supply concerns - would also help offset lower shipment volumes, cushioning fiscal and external balances in the short term. Fitch notes that most GCC sovereigns have sizeable financial assets, but the UAE's combination of low public debt, strong net external creditor position and diversified non-oil economy enhances its resilience.

By contrast, countries with limited alternative export routes, such as Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, may face sharper near-term impacts if the disruption persists. Iraq, heavily reliant on Hormuz-linked exports, is also more exposed. Yet even in these cases, the scale and duration of the blockade will be decisive in determining rating consequences.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Fitch expects near-term softness in non-oil sectors across the region. Air travel suspensions, weaker consumer sentiment and reduced tourism flows could weigh on growth. For the UAE, which has positioned itself as a global hub for trade, aviation, tourism and financial services, such disruptions may temporarily affect activity. However, the country's track record of policy agility, strong governance indicators and its reputation as a safe and well-regulated business environment provide mitigating factors.

Fitch incorporates geopolitical risk into its sovereign rating framework through the World Bank Governance Indicators and applies qualitative adjustments where necessary.

For the UAE, the agency applies negative overlay notches to reflect regional geopolitical exposure, effectively building additional headroom into the ratings. This means that a short, contained conflict is unlikely to translate automatically into rating action against the UAE.

Ultimately, Fitch underscores that the trajectory of the conflict - not just its onset - will determine rating outcomes. A brief episode marked by elevated oil prices and contained disruption would likely leave the UAE's strong credit fundamentals intact. A protracted blockade or widespread infrastructure damage, however, would test fiscal buffers across the region.

Analysts sum up that the UAE's deep financial reserves, diversified economy and proactive infrastructure planning position it among the more resilient sovereigns in the Middle East - a factor that investors are likely to weigh carefully as markets navigate heightened geopolitical uncertainty.