Golf Course Records: Balancing Legacy With Modern Evolution

It is an interesting conversation piece to discuss the topic of 'Course Records.' Especially in this part of the world.

Every golf club will have a course record, measured from the back tees.

Golfing historians will note that the course record on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club is a 61, set in 1994 by South African Ernie Els on his way to victory in the Dubai Desert Classic. He shot rounds of 61, 69, 67 and 71 to win by six shots from Greg Norman.

This was the new course record at the time, and the scorecard is framed and is still prominently displayed in the clubhouse at Emirates Golf Club.

Starting on the 10th tee, he had 12 birdies and a solitary bogey on the par three 11th, his second hole.

Moving on 32 years – in an era of different golf and a golf course that has so many new extended tees and more than challenging rough – that was virtually absent in 1994 – should it still be classified as the current course record?

Doha Golf Club and the Qatar Masters have a similar challenge – their course record is 61, set by Adam Scott during the final round of the 2008 Qatar Masters.

The Majlis Course in 1994 measured 7,104 yards on the DP World Tour's scorecard.

In 2026, for this year's HERO Dubai Desert Classic, it measured 7,428 yards. That is a difference of 324 yards.

It is acknowledged that equipment has changed over time – evidence of this can be seen in the foyer at Emirates Golf Club with clubs donated from the champions on display on the Champions Wall.

The debate can go on – the golf courses on the DP World Tour are definitely set up more challenging than in those early days, and the greens are much faster with pin positions placed nearer green edges.

There is no doubt that it is a very different game.

It is not right to just ignore this 1994 course record by Els.

But, should we be acknowledging, say a 63 or even a 62 or better in modern times? Where should the line or year be drawn?

Is a course record of significance these days?

The answer is surely yes - but it must be relevant.

So, is Ernie's course record from 32 years ago still relevant?

Now that is worth a conversation!