Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Extends Remote Learning Until Friday: Al Jazeera

2026-03-03 02:22:18
Doha, Qatar: The UAE has announced that remote learning will continue until Friday, March 6, according to Al Jazeera.

This measure will apply to“students, educational and administrative staff in all public and private schools and universities nationwide”, the country's Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said in a statement shared on social media.

The Peninsula

