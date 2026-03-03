Carta Launches CRM With Acquisition Of Listalpha

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Carta, the world's first fully interconnected system for private capital, today announced it has acquired ListAlpha, the AI-powered CRM and relationship intelligence platform. The acquisition marks the launch of Carta CRM, a major expansion of the Carta ERP that further unifies front-to-back office workflows for the private markets.

Private equity and venture capital firms have long operated in a fragmented way, keeping relationship context in siloed CRMs while fund performance data remains trapped in back-office ledgers. This information silo quietly erodes clarity for deal teams and GPs, slowing down teams and decreasing capital velocity.

By integrating ListAlpha's specialized CRM directly into the Carta ecosystem, firms can unify front-office intelligence with back-office execution on a single platform. Effectively, Carta now provides the industry's first comprehensive ERP for private capital, managing the entire investment lifecycle-seamlessly linking workflows from initial investor outreach and deal sourcing through portfolio management and the final distribution of a successful exit.

“Last year, I wrote about our shift to build a vertical ERP for private markets-the NetSuite for our industry. While we had the core accounting and data stores, we were missing the front-office engine,” said Henry Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Carta.“As fund administration is to CFOs and finance teams, CRM is the foundational product for the GPs, deal teams, and IR teams. By bringing ListAlpha into the Carta ERP, we are removing the gap between relationship context and fund reality. Now, firms can own their entire fund lifecycle, from idea to investment to distribution, in one place.”

One Platform, Two Fronts: Bridging the Deal Team and IR

Unlike traditional, high-friction CRMs that often feel like a data-entry tax on deal teams, Carta's networked CRM is a multi-use engine designed for the high-stakes, "many-to-many" relationships of private capital. It serves as the connective tissue between the deal team's sourcing efforts and the IR team's fundraising efforts:



ForDeal Teams: CRM turns into a proactive sourcing tool. By automating interaction capture across Outlook and Google Workplace, deal teams leverage a networked CRM to identify proprietary leads, track targets through the funnel, and use AI to generate Investment Committee one-pagers in seconds. For Investor Relations: Investor Relations (IR) teams can now pitch with precision. By syncing live accounting data from the Carta Ledger directly to Limited Partner (LP) records, IR professionals can view real-time metrics like IRR, TVPI, and DPI alongside contact notes. This ensures they walk into every meeting with total confidence and the ability to match opportunities to LP appetite and liquidity.

The AI-Powered CRM: Unified Intelligence for Private Capital

Carta CRM gives mid-to-large cap firms access to a financial-grade system designed to modernize every interaction, including:



Institutional-grade relationship intelligence and automated capture: Native integrations with Outlook, Gmail, and Calendar eliminate manual data entry. Every meeting, email, and sentiment is automatically logged, turning individual networks into a permanent firm-wide asset and preventing the "crossed wires" of uncoordinated outreach.

Real-time fund performance synced directly to LP records: The live sync between the Carta Ledger and the CRM removes the "fragmented brain" of private capital. IR teams can instantly surface live metrics-including IRR, TVPI, DPI, and Carry-directly on LP records to provide data-backed answers in seconds.

AI-powered deal evaluation and IC-ready outputs: Leveraging a specialized AI agent and MCP server architecture, deal teams can query years of history to identify proprietary leads and evaluate targets using qualitative judgment to render an“Investment Committee one-pager” in under 10 seconds. A single, flexible solution from sourcing to exit: The CRM provides customizable deal and fundraising pipelines within a financial-grade cloud environment. This ensures compliance with leading industry security standards while providing instant tracebacks from CRM notes to the underlying fund data.

“Joining Carta represents an exciting next chapter for the ListAlpha team,” said Ihar Valodzin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ListAlpha.“Most firms are frustrated by manual reconciliation between their CRM and existing data silos. By unifying firm-wide interactions with real-time economic data from Carta, we are giving investors the authority of a shared institutional memory - whether it's identifying proprietary leads or responding to LPs in minutes rather than days..”

Over the coming months, ListAlpha's technology will be fully integrated into Carta's platform. Existing ListAlpha clients will now be able to leverage the full power of the Carta ecosystem, including world-class fund administration, tax solutions, and compliance tools, which are already trusted by nearly 9,000 funds representing more than $203B in assets.

To learn more, visit . To learn more about Carta, follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Youtube, or visit carta

About Carta

Carta is the ERP for private capital, connecting the entire ecosystem-from GPs and LPs to CEOs, CFOs, employees, and advisors. Trusted by 50,000 companies in 160+ countries, our platform streamlines every ownership workflow, making it easier to understand, manage, and grow equity. With software and services built to scale, Carta empowers you to build, invest, and grow with confidence. Carta's Fund Administration platform supports 9,000 funds and SPVs, representing $203B+ in assets under management, with tools designed to enhance the strategic impact of Fund CFOs. Recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. and Great Places to Work, Carta is transforming how private capital operates.

For more information visit carta

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink