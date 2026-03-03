Argyle Named A 2026 Startup Employer Of The Year By Forbes

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced it has been named a 2026 Startup Employer of the Year by Forbes, marking the company's second consecutive appearance on one of the nation's top employer rankings. This annual recognition spotlights innovative startups across the United States that excel in employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth through a rigorous evaluation conducted in partnership with Statista.







Image caption: Argyle logo.

“Being recognized again by Forbes as a Startup Employer of the Year is a tremendous honor and a testament to the culture we've built at Argyle,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle.“Our team thrives on ownership, curiosity and collaboration, and it's this commitment to developing meaningful careers that fuels our ability to innovate and serve customers across industries.”

Argyle has experienced significant growth since its founding in 2018, expanding its platform to serve industries including financial services, mortgage lending, tenant screening, government benefits and background checks with secure, consumer-permissioned data solutions. The company operates as a fully distributed team, providing employees with flexible work arrangements, equity participation and a culture that values transparency, development and long-term impact.

Argyle's inclusion on Forbes' 2026 Startup Employer list reflects strong performance across metrics including employee reviews, market reputation and organizational growth and underscores the company's focus on employee engagement as a driver of innovation.

“To build enduring technology that transforms verification workflows, you need a team that feels empowered, supported and invested in our mission,” Fishman added.“This recognition affirms that we're creating an environment where people can grow and do their best work.”

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.

