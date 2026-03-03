Databank Bolsters Board With Tech Veterans Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

DataBank has appointed Rob Johnson, the former chief executive of Vertiv, and Daniel Sturman, previously chief technology officer at Roblox, to its board of directors, sharpening the edge data centre operator's leadership bench as artificial intelligence workloads reshape infrastructure demand.

The Dallas-based company confirmed the additions as it expands capacity across the United States to support enterprises deploying AI, cloud computing and latency-sensitive applications. The appointments bring together experience in power and cooling systems, hyperscale infrastructure, distributed computing and software architecture at a time when data centre operators face mounting technical and capital requirements.

Johnson led Vertiv, a global supplier of critical digital infrastructure and power management systems, through a period of operational restructuring and strategic repositioning before stepping down in 2022. His tenure focused on strengthening supply chains and expanding the company's role in supporting cloud and colocation providers. Vertiv's equipment, including cooling systems and uninterruptible power supplies, has become increasingly central as AI workloads push rack densities higher and strain traditional facilities.

Sturman, who served as chief technology officer at Roblox, oversaw the platform's engineering and infrastructure strategy during a phase of rapid user growth and increasing real-time computing complexity. Roblox operates a vast distributed network to support immersive, interactive experiences for millions of users, requiring low-latency performance and scalable backend systems. His background also includes senior technology roles at Facebook and other digital platforms.

DataBank operates more than 60 data centres across major metropolitan markets, focusing on edge locations that sit closer to end users than hyperscale campuses. The model is designed to reduce latency and support applications such as streaming, online gaming, financial trading and AI inference workloads that depend on speed and reliability. The company has been backed by private equity investors and has pursued an active expansion strategy, raising debt and equity capital to finance acquisitions and greenfield developments.

See also Amazon Games to close Glowmade's King of Meat

The arrival of Johnson and Sturman reflects broader shifts within the data centre industry as AI-driven demand alters design priorities. Analysts note that generative AI and large language models require high-density racks, advanced liquid cooling and resilient power infrastructure. Facilities that once handled enterprise IT loads of a few kilowatts per rack are now being engineered for significantly higher capacities.

Industry executives have warned that the surge in AI training and inference workloads is tightening supply in key markets. Major cloud providers and colocation firms have accelerated site selection and construction, while utilities in some regions are grappling with the pace of new connections. Data centre operators have responded by securing long-term power agreements and exploring alternative energy solutions.

Johnson's expertise in power systems and thermal management aligns with these challenges. Vertiv and its peers have reported increased orders linked to AI infrastructure upgrades. Market researchers have projected sustained growth in spending on data centre hardware and services over the next several years, driven by enterprise digital transformation and AI adoption.

Sturman's experience in scaling distributed systems may complement DataBank's edge-focused strategy. Edge data centres are positioned in secondary and tertiary markets, providing proximity to users and enterprises that may not rely exclusively on hyperscale regions. As AI applications extend beyond centralised training to inference at the network edge, operators are assessing how to distribute compute capacity efficiently.

DataBank's leadership has emphasised the need to combine physical infrastructure with software-defined capabilities. Software orchestration, network optimisation and automation are becoming integral to managing increasingly complex environments. Board-level oversight with deep technical knowledge can shape capital allocation, partnerships and product offerings.

See also Mobile games growth cools as spending plateaus in 2025

The competitive landscape remains intense. Large publicly traded real estate investment trusts and privately held colocation providers are racing to capture AI-related growth. At the same time, rising interest rates over the past two years have increased financing costs for capital-intensive projects, prompting some operators to refine expansion plans and focus on pre-leased developments.

Investors have shown sustained interest in digital infrastructure assets, viewing them as long-term beneficiaries of cloud migration and data growth. DataBank has previously secured multi-billion-dollar investment commitments to expand its footprint. The addition of directors with operational and engineering backgrounds may reassure backers seeking governance aligned with technological complexity.

Regulatory and environmental considerations also loom large. Data centres consume significant electricity and water, drawing scrutiny from local communities and policymakers. Operators are under pressure to improve energy efficiency, deploy renewable power and adopt advanced cooling techniques. Expertise in infrastructure optimisation and large-scale system management can influence how companies navigate these constraints.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.