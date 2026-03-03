Brazil's GDP Grows 2.3% In 2025
Among economic sectors, agriculture posted the highest growth in 2025, up 11.7% over 2024, driven by corn and soybean crops. Services grew 1.8%, and industry 1.4%. Household consumption rose 1.3%, and government spending 2.1%. Investments expanded 2.9% compared to the previous year, IBGE said.
In current values, Brazil's GDP totaled BRL 12.7 trillion (USD 2,5 trillion) in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of economic growth. However, it was the slowest growth compared to 2021 (+4.8%), 2022 (+3%), 2023 (+3.2%), and 2024 (+3.4%).
