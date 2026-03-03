Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil's GDP Grows 2.3% In 2025


2026-03-03 02:12:38
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's gross domestic product grew 2.3% in 2025 compared to 2024, statistics office IBGE said on Tuesday (3). The report also shows that the economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

Among economic sectors, agriculture posted the highest growth in 2025, up 11.7% over 2024, driven by corn and soybean crops. Services grew 1.8%, and industry 1.4%. Household consumption rose 1.3%, and government spending 2.1%. Investments expanded 2.9% compared to the previous year, IBGE said.

In current values, Brazil's GDP totaled BRL 12.7 trillion (USD 2,5 trillion) in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of economic growth. However, it was the slowest growth compared to 2021 (+4.8%), 2022 (+3%), 2023 (+3.2%), and 2024 (+3.4%).

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Gilson Abreu/AEN

