C-DAC, IIT Madras And Lucas TVS Develop Indigenous EV Integrated Drive System

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Lucas TVS, has developed an indigenous 30 kW Wide Band Gap (WBG)-based Integrated Drive System (IDS) for electric vehicle (EV) applications under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET).

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), large-scale adoption of the technology could strengthen India's EV supply chain and open opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in power electronics manufacturing, thermal systems and control hardware.

The technology was launched by S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, at IIT Madras on Monday.

Addressing the launch, the MeitY Secretary said the development aligns with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision and supports the goal of building self-reliance in electric mobility and strategic electronics.

He noted,“India's transition from a technology-importing nation to a technology-developing and exporting nation is being strengthened by collaborative innovation among R&D institutions, academia, and industry.”

“Such design-led innovation in India will help create strong domestic intellectual property, accelerate the start-up ecosystem, and strengthen high-value manufacturing in the EV sector,” Krishnan added.

Focus on Indigenous Power Electronics

The 30 kW power class is suited for India's expanding electric passenger vehicle segment, including compact cars and fleet mobility platforms. At present, a significant share of high-performance EV powertrain systems and semiconductor-based drive components is imported.

MeitY said indigenous development of integrated drive systems will help reduce import dependence, lower costs through localisation, and support scalable manufacturing in line with national initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The system integrates the electric motor and inverter into a single compact unit, replacing the conventional separate motor-drive configuration. It has been designed, fabricated and validated in partnership with industry and is now ready for commercialisation.

