India's Industrial Output Grows 4.8% Yoy In January 2026

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 4.8 per cent year-on-year growth in January 2026 following a now revised 7.8 per cent growth recorded in December 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The industrial growth was supported by a 4.8 per cent rise in manufacturing and a 5.1 per cent increase in electricity output. Mining output expanded by 4.3 per cent during the month.

The Quick Estimate of the IIP stood at 169.4 in January 2026, compared to 161.6 in January 2025.

Manufacturing Drives Growth

Within manufacturing, 14 of the 23 two-digit NIC industry groups recorded positive growth. The leading contributors were manufacture of basic metals (13.2 per cent), motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (10.9 per cent), and other non-metallic mineral products (9.9 per cent).

Growth in basic metals was led by products such as alloy steel flats, MS slabs, and hot-rolled mild steel coils and sheets. In the automotive segment, auto components, commercial vehicles, and bus and minibus chassis supported expansion. Cement, cement clinker and stone chips drove growth in non-metallic mineral products.

Use-Based Classification

Under the use-based classification, infrastructure and construction goods recorded the highest growth at 13.7 per cent. Intermediate goods grew by 6 per cent, while primary goods and capital goods expanded by 3.1 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

Consumer durables rose 6.3 per cent, whereas consumer non-durables contracted by 2.7 per cent.

For January 2026, the index levels stood at 167.9 for primary goods, 124.4 for capital goods, 182.8 for intermediate goods, 227.7 for infrastructure and construction goods, 138.2 for consumer durables, and 160.7 for consumer non-durables.

The Ministry said the Quick Estimates for January 2026 were compiled at a weighted response rate of 89.53 per cent, while the final revision for December 2025 was based on a 92.65 per cent response rate.

